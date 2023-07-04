FAIRMONT — It took a phone call to the fire inspector and health department to finally get repairs to the Rambling Root started.
“I called the fire marshal and they came down and laughed and they’re like, ‘You want me to shut you down?’” DJ Cassell, owner of the Root, said. “Yeah, I want you to shut me down so I can file an insurance claim and make this safe. So people can still enjoy their time here and my employees aren’t tortured.”
The problem was that Cassell’s kitchen hood system was broken.
A broken vent trapped heat in the building which led to various knock-on effects on other vital systems of the bar. Smoke with nowhere to go spread grease to various places and with no way to vent, the fire suppression system was incapable of working properly.
At one point, temperatures even broke the walk-in fridge and the air conditioning system. Employees had to work in 11- degree heat on one occasion, if not several. It took a while to get the repair process moving due to several bureaucratic and logistical hurdles that complicated the situation.
It took five weeks to fix those problems, throughout which the restaurant had to stay shut down. Cassell’s food went bad. Despite that, the bills kept coming.
“All of my beer licenses were supposed to be renewed on Friday,” Cassell said. “We were closed for 5 weeks, and all that money I had saved to renew those licenses is gone.”
The cost of the licenses is between $2,500 and $3,000.
This leaves Cassell in a tough spot. He legally can’t sell beer and the profit margins on food might not restore the Root to more stable footing. Although he hopes to sell food by Thursday, it all depends on the beer licenses. No beer means food alone is not profitable enough and might even set Cassell back.
Beer is the real income driver.
An extension of the beer licenses might be out of reach as well. Although Cassell believes that the people who work in the state offices that issue the licenses would work with him if they could, he said their hands are tied by state law.
Although the restaurant survived COVID, it never fully recovered from the pandemic. Cassell said the venue does roughly half the business that it used to.
Cassell has spent about seven years of his life as owner of the Root.
“I’ve touched every table, I’ve cleaned those bathrooms a million times,” he said. “If you don’t like cleaning toilets, tell me. I will do it. Those are the cleanest freaking toilets in Fairmont. I’ve put a lot into this place.”
The Root is an important fixture for the community. They host fundraisers, nonprofit organizations such as the Marion County Humane Society and others hold the pride after-party at the location. The pub in brewpub is short for public house, Cassell said, and he intentionally built a safe space anybody can come to.
Zane Hornbeck-Buseman is one of the Root’s regulars. He attends Tuesday night trivia with his friends most weeks. He remembers watching a lightsaber duel on the patio as he drove by during May the Fourth, the now annual Star Wars fan day.
“To me, the Rambling Root means community,” he said. “It’s a bar but at the end of the day it’s a gathering place for like-minded people in the area. You walk in and you’re always going to see somebody that you know and always have a good conversation and a good beer.”
Tuesday night trivia is a popular fixture at the Root.
Greg “Hoss” Raber has been a trivia master at the event for almost the same amount of time that the business has been open. He said his trivia night draws in a melting pot of people. The environment as a whole is welcoming and inviting. A lot of Fairmont State students show up to play, but so does an older couple in their 70s.
Raber currently does trivia at seven places total, including the Root. If the Root closes, it’d be down to six.
“It would hurt, when you get into these businesses, you get to know the owners and the people that show up, week in and out,” he said. “You’re losing friends that you’ve made and you feel like you’re part of that business. DJ is a great guy and hopefully we can get the community to rally behind him and keep the doors open.”
