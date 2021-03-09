PLEASANT VALLEY — East Fairmont girls' basketball team entered this season with an entirely new set of possibilities. It was plopped into a new sectional and regional alignment, it cracked the Class AAA preseason AP poll at No. 10, and it returned four experienced seniors from a squad last season that achieved a second consecutive season above .500.
Yet, for all of that potential, the Bees still had to prove their merit on the court when the season officially got underway this past week.
However, just a handful of days and two games into the season, East Fairmont has shown it may indeed be ready to reach a new level, as the Bees first routed Grafton 60-34 on the road on Wednesday and then took No. 2 North Marion down to the wire on Friday in a tough 61-51 loss.
Among the early-season positives for East Fairmont has been senior guard Kylea Lopez, who wrapped up a tremendous start to her senior year with a team-best 16 points and seven rebounds in the Bees' gritty home loss to the Huskies.
Lopez, who also chipped in nine points and seven rebounds in East's opening win over Grafton, was the catalyst of the Bees' offense against North Marion as she knocked down practically every shot she looked at en route to her 16-point performance. For the game, Lopez finished at 8-of-13 from the field, as she roasted the Huskies with a flurry of midrange jumpers, especially in the second half, to nearly guide the Bees to a monumental upset win. Lopez unleashed her batch of midrange daggers in a variety of ways, drilling contested pull-ups off the bounce and launching catch-and-shoots from all over the floor.
"[Lopez] had a heck of a game, did she not," said East Fairmont coach James Beckman. "I'll tell you what she battled, and this was the type of game with that up-and-down pace that played right into her hands. She played exceptionally well tonight."
Lopez fueled the Bees to rally back from deficits on multiple occasions versus the Huskies, including wiping away a double-digit margin in the second half to tie the game with 4:40 left. North Marion ultimately pieced together one final push over those final four-plus minutes to garner the win, but East Fairmont, with Lopez front and center, made a statement of its own nonetheless.
