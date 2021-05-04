PLEASANT VALLEY — Amid what's been an up-and-down first few weeks of the season for East Fairmont High softball, junior Blair Nuzum has kept right on ticking as one of the Bees' foundational leaders, both on and off the field.
She's been the Bees' No. 1 arm in the circle all year long and atop the team's order at the plate. Even when she doesn't get the start at pitcher, Nuzum is a more-than-capable defensive option who can play in either the infield or the outfield.
Nuzum was the catalyst behind East Fairmont's season-opening home win over North Marion on April 13, but since then, Nuzum and the Bees have been on a rollercoaster. Following the 1-0 start, East dropped three straight, including a doubleheader against Keyser. The Bees then rebounded with wins in three of their next four games, but are now on a two-game losing streak heading into today's game against Philip Barbour.
Yet, despite the recent losses, which came against Elkins and Fairmont Senior, Nuzum has continued to perform for the Bees in one way or another.
Against rival Fairmont Senior, in particular, Nuzum delivered with a strong showing in the batter's box. She led East Fairmont with a 4-for-5 day at the plate to power the team's offense in what was a scoring explosion between the two crosstown foes, which combined for 26 runs in the 14-12 Polar Bears victory.
Nuzum's big day at the plate coincided with yet another full day's work in the circle, as she pitched the game's full seven innings and recorded eight strikeouts.
Nuzum and the Bees (4-6) are slated to get back on the field today at home against Philip Barbour, and they're also scheduled to host a doubleheader with Liberty on Thursday before traveling to Lincoln on Friday.
COngratulation Blair Nuzum, the Times West Virginian Player of the Week.
