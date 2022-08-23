FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees have hardly eased their way into the regular season.
East's girls soccer program started their 2022 slate Friday against a top-five team from last season in the Oak Glen Golden Bears. After travelling to New Cumberland to ultimately play to a 1-1 tie, the Bees notched their first win of the season against Wheeling Central Catholic before returning home for the first time this season to face Point Pleasant, another top-five team of 2021.
In a low-scoring game where neither team allowed the other to get comfortable for long, Point Pleasant ended up grinding out a 2-1 victory over Bees, who are embracing the early-season challenges.
"This is our third game in four days, and two of the opponents were top five in the state," East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. "Oak Glen was four, we tied them at Oak Glen Friday. We turned around and played another game nine hours later. Then to come out on Monday without much of a break, we play the number five team in the state.
"That's the only way we get better. You don't get better playing teams that you can beat 10, 12 to nothing. You get better playing these kinds of teams. We might not have gotten the result we wanted but we learned a lot from it and we're going to be better for it."
For Point Pleasant's part, a road matchup against a sectional champion was a challenge in itself, and a hard-fought notch in the win column.
"They played hard, we could play a lot better than that, but the overall effort was top-notch and that's what got us home today." Point Pleasant head coach Chris Errett said. "This was one of the games we were excited about, to come up to a different part of the state and play one of the best teams in the area."
Emma Paugh scored East's lone goal of the day in the early minutes of the second half, while Point Pleasant's Madelyn Call tallied both of her team's scores, one in each half.
"She's going to be one of our go-to players this whole season," Errett said of Call.
"She loves to get out in space, she loves to take players on, and she loves to attack the goal."
East Fairmont and Point Pleasant each launched eight shots-on-goal, while the Bees' Zoe Boyles registered six saves.
East's defense played fast in the opening minutes, scantly giving Point's ball-handlers more time than their first touch before they were pressured.
East was winning the possession battle early, but even while keeping the ball on Point's side, the Bees couldn't settle the ball and find clean shots, as Point's defense make anything easy for East.
Defensive pressure gave both sides fits and made it tough for East's striker duo of Maddie Lott and Kierstyn Maxey to do their usual damage.
"They're a good defense, they drop a lot back as soon as we get more offensive, they drop a lot back," Wright said. "We've just got to work harder, find ways to find different angles, different lanes. We've got to manufacture our own offense."
East's Boyles made some high-difficulty saves to keep the game scoreless through virtually the entire first half — including a high-point snag in the ninth minute and a deflection in the 28th minute that require some quick reflexes, after an East defender whiffed on a clear and gave Point a clean look from the wing.
Point's Call did eventually break the scoreless tie with 2:32 to play in the first half on a beautifully placed strike from a tight angle that feathered over Boyles' leaping attempt and snuck just under the crossbar and into the back of the goal.
At halftime, Point hammered home their defensive mindset, while East focused on improving the little things in their game.
"We've got to get better at that mindset of winning the physical challenges to get the ball," Errett said. "That's one thing we talked about at halftime, we were way too casual back there about getting the ball out in tense situations."
"There weren't a lot of adjustments other than to just focus on what we were trying to do," Wright said. "I thought we did a lot of good work connecting on passes, it was just focusing on the little things, a better force touch here or there, making our passes to feet rather than a little wider, that's all it was."
Leah Paugh took little time to punch in a short-range shot and tie the game.
After that though, Point really mucked up the Bees' offensive attempts, with East almost never getting a second touch without being pressured.
Call converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to give Point a lead once again, one they would not relinquish. East got a couple of chances late, with two corner kicks within the final five minutes of play. A header off the latter corner kick came within inches of counting but was just wide.
East moves to 1-1-1 on the season following the defeat. Paugh's goal was her second of the year, the other coming in Saturday's 4-0 win over Wheeling Central Catholic. Maddie Lott had three goals in that game, while Kierstyn Maxey had two assists. The Bees next face Weir at home on Saturday.
