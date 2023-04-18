FAIRMONT — The heart of the order was pumping out hits for Fairmont Senior on Monday, with the Polar Bears' three, four, five and six hitters all producing multi-hit efforts in a state semifinal rematch against Robert C. Byrd, a game the Polar Bears took 7-5.
In order of three, four, five and six, Hayden Jones went 2-4 with a double, Logan Canfield went 2-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs, while Trevor Bigelow went 3-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI, and Brody Whitehair went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
"We have the ability top to bottom, if we're clicking, to all hit the ball," Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. "We just need to get them all on the page on the same day."
The Polar Bears had to sweat Monday's game out, taking a 7-1 lead into the seventh inning, but leaving with a much smaller margin of victory after Byrd mounted a comeback.
Jones had pitched six innings of one-run ball heading into the seventh, and took the mound for the final frame, inducing a fly out to left from the first batter he faced. The junior ran into some rough waters after that, giving up a single and two walks to load the bases.
Freshman Brayden Gorby, who had been pinch-running for Jones all evening and scored two runs for his trouble, took over on the mound, and struck out the first batter he saw. However, the young hurler then encountered struggles of his own, walking a batter and hitting another with a pitch to escort in two runs, the Polar Bears then led 7-3.
Bad turned to worse for Fairmont Senior then, with Bryce Byrd shooting a single to left field that scored two more runs, the two out rally bringing the Eagles within two runs, 7-5.
Rylan Rock represented the go-ahead run for Byrd, and put a charge into a ball, but calamity was avoided at the warning track, Rock flying out to center and Fairmont Senior breated a collective sigh of relief.
"Things got a little dicey there in the seventh inning," Ricer said.
"I think at the critical times we executed well [...] I thought we left a few too many on, but defensively, we made one error so it was a solid day for us."
The Eagles nearly snatched victory away from the Polar Bears in a rematch from last years' state semifinals, a matchup that Fairmont Senior won 7-4, but Byrd also had the first lead of Monday's game, going up 1-0 after a Nick George double to the center field wall scored Antony Corsini from first.
It took until the third inning for the Polar Bears to give their rebuttal, and the spark for Fairmont Senior's offense came from their play in the field.
Big defensive plays in the third and fourth innings coincided with the Polar Bears taking a 6-1 lead by the end of the fifth.
Second baseman Gunner Riley laid out for a diving over-the-shoulder catch on a softly hit ball to shallow center in the third, and the Polar Bears turned a 1-6-3 double play on a hit-and-run attempt by Byrd. Pitcher Hayden Jones' quick reflexes allowed him to pluck a hard hit bouncer out of the air, and whipped the throw to second to start the play.
"[Defense] is kind of the cornerstone for these guys and a lot of people don't realize it," Ricer said. "We generally play good defense — now we've had two games where we relaxed and it showed. But we had one throwing error today and that was it.
"Defensively I thought they did well, and they took how they were playing out there and they came in and finally started putting the bat on the ball."
In the middle innings, it was the middle of the order that seemed to receive inspiration from the Polar Bears' defensive prowess. Logan Canfield bashed an RBI double to left center in the bottom of the third to tie the game at one, and Canfield himself later scored from third on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, it was the shortstop Brody Whitehair who cracked a two-run double to left center to widen the gap. Whitehair and Trevor Bigelow both made it home in the same inning following a single off the bat of Tyler Veltri.
Bigelow collected his RBI in the sixth inning, sending a ball to the right field wall to score Canfield and make his way to second for a double.
The Polar Bears finished with five extra base hits Monday, all doubles, in helping them build a big lead which would be tested in the seventh. In-between the first and seventh, Jones pitched five straight scoreless innings, finishing with 6.1 innings pitched, three hits and three walks allowed, and three strikeouts. He allowed four runs, all earned.
Brayden Gorby pitched the final 0.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and one walk, striking out one. Jones finished with the win, while Gorby ended up with a save.
For Robert C. Byrd, Rylan Rock took the loss, going 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six runs, five earned, on 11 hits and two walks, striking out four. Rock also collected a hit in the game. Bryce Byrd finished 1-3 with a walk and two RBIs, and Anthony Corsini scored two runs Monday for the Eagles.
The Polar Bears hit the road Wednesday to play Keyser, while Robert C. Byrd returns home Tuesday to play Cameron.
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 1-4 SB
Cam Peschl: 0-3 BB, SB
Hayden Jones: 2-4 2B
Logan Canfield: 2-3 BB, 2B, 3R, RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 3-4 22B, R, RBI
Brody Whitehair: 2-4 2B, R, 2RBI, SB
Dom Barrone: 1-3 SB
Matt Howvalt: 0-3
Tyler Veltri: 1-2 BB, 2RBI
Brayden Gorby: 2R
Hayden Jones: 6.1IP, 3H, 3BB, 3K, 4R, 4ER
Brayden Gorby: 0.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 1K, 1R, 1ER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.