FAIRMONT — For the second time this month, the Fairmont Senior High Field House will serve as the source of holiday cheer for area families.
The Salvation Army will use the field house next Monday to stage its annual Angel Tree distribution. On Dec. 5, the field house was the staging area for the 12th Annual Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
"It's for members of our community who cannot afford Christmas on their own," said Heather Hawkins, director of the Fairmont Salvation Army. "We did sign-ups throughout the whole month of October, and we have 520 children that we are going to be assisting."
Hawkins said the program will be serving more children than usual, possibly due to the financial burdens and job loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our numbers are a little bit up this year," Hawkins said. "I definitely was expecting that."
Despite the rise in the amount of kids who signed up, the Salvation Army is usually the beneficiary of toys collected each year by the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia.
Princess Davis, vice president of the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia, said the organization could not host its annual poker run this year due to the safety restrictions put in place for the pandemic but instead collected donations from local businesses and other organizations.
"This year we did it virtually," Davis said. "We just ran the drive and I went and picked up toy donations, cash donations and shopped. Because of COVID we didn't have the actual gathering and the run."
Earl Nuzum, president of the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia, said the organization actually got more interest in donating toys this year, because businesses could give them whenever was most convenient for them.
"We literally could have no functions or events," Nuzum said. "But I kind of think it has improved things a bit. We have gotten more interest."
Davis said the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia got involved in the Angel Tree drive five years ago. Nuzum said he understands the struggle people are going through.
"We have all grown up in town and we know what our neighbors go through," Nuzum said. "We just know that we will fill that void somewhere. Some child will get a toy that might not have gotten it if it weren't for us."
Many children may be struggling to adjust to the changes brought about by COVID-19, and getting them a present to make their Christmas a little better is the best the bikers can help, Nuzum said.
"I imagine a lot of kids are unhappy this time of year," Nuzum said. "That's what we've really got to do is pick them up."
The distribution will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
"It is important to help others in our community who are less fortunate than us," Hawkins said. "It's to ensure that children have a good Christmas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.