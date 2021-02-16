FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education approved a motion to give all employees of the county a $1,250 stipend at Monday's meeting.
Board President Mary Jo Thomas said the school system has provided a stipend to its school employees for years now, and it has become an annual reward employees count on each spring.
"Since I have been on the board, I can't imagine if we had the opportunity to do the stipend to not do it," Thomas said. "It's wonderful we can do this for our staff."
Prior to the regular meeting, the board of education held a work session to discuss the academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, 1,018 community members and 437 school employees responded to the calendar survey. The calendar has to plan for 180 school days for students, and must be approved by the West Virginia Board of Education before the summer.
Malnick presented some of the survey findings to the board Monday.
"We always look for input from the stakeholders of the county... we're really happy with the turnout," Malnick said. "The public survey pretty much explains that 63 percent wanted a middle-to-late August start, which would put us at a late-May, early-June ending. For the employees, we had 76.9 percent that wanted the middle-to-late August start. The public and the employees were pretty much right on."
The board has options with the calendar, including the start date for the academic year, as well as what days students and faculty have off for holidays and breaks.
The board will meet again in March to discuss the calendar and later vote on which schedule option to follow in the upcoming year.
School Superintendent Randy Farley gave the board an update on the East Dale Elementary addition project.
Farley said the project architects will soon submit building plans, which moves the project closer to actual construction. The project is meant to add space in East Dale Elementary, in order to house students from the outdated Meadowdale Elementary.
"The architects are getting ready to submit their design development package," Farley said. "They are awaiting the [School Building Authority] to give their take on what they turned in and to work with us to get approval for that part of the process."
He also said he has called off school for a limited number of inclement weather days.
"We have been trying to watch all the weather service folks who go out and drive some roads," Farley said. "We look at how many days we have left, where we might be, and we use one of our weather days, and we still have four more."
