Board of Education changes summer food program provider

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education approved a motion Monday to have Compass Group USA provide food packs to students over the summer.
According to Superintendent Randy Farley, the board had to approve a new contract to stay in line with the Child Nutrition Program standards for the summer, since the emergency protocol is not in effect at this time.
"You have to qualify under different set of rules for summer than you do for the normal child Nutrition Program," Farley said. "And we are moving from the emergency basis, and we had to go to the summer program. That's why we had to go to another new bid process."
The summer program will cost $56,905 for 1,900 meals, a total of $29.95 each, but Farley said the cost will actually be lower because there aren't as many students who are signed up to benefit from the meal packs through the summer. He said the bidders all had to meet the guidelines of the reimbursement that the school board gets through the federal Child Nutrition Program
"We have 1,183 people signed up to continue the summer program for summer nutrition," Farley said. "We have high hopes that it is going to work out very well."
In order to distribute meals to students throughout the summer, the Board of Education has partnered with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, which will serve the meals at its operating parks.
Board member Richard Pellegrin thanked the staff responsible for helping with meal distribution over the past few months, and said he is happy this will continue into the summer.
"I am glad we're continuing the meals program through parks and rec," Pellegrin said. "I think this is one of the most important things we can do right now in this time period."
With the school year being officially over, Farley said much of the information on Monday evening's agenda being considered was to prepare for summer and next school year.
"There are many things on there that are either tiding us over for the summer, or things getting ready for next school year," Farley said.
One aspect of preparation is one that schools across the country and the world are evaluating, how the return to school in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. Farley said the county is still in communication with groups in Charleston, which are giving guidance for how the school system should proceed in planning.
"We're working with re-entry committees," Farley said. "We have 10 different committees looking at what ideas school might look like in the fall."
Also at the meeting, Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, spoke about her time with civic leadership group Leadership Marion, which wrapped up its semester last month.
"We had a virtual fair and it was very, very successful," Deasy said. "It certainly was a worthwhile year and that money was well spent. I hope we'll be better leaders or at least more informed about the community as we go ahead and serve Marion County Schools."
Farley said this endeavor is one the board always supports, because of its educational opportunities for the professionals who staff the Marion County School system.
"We support every year a couple folks attending Leadership Marion," Farley said. "I think it is a very good partnership between us and Fairmont State for employees of ours to attend Leadership Marion."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.