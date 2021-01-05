FAIRMONT — Despite West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's order for public schools to begin attending school five days a week in-person with modified schedules Jan. 18, Marion County Schools will continue with its current model of a two day week for students in the blended learning model.
After discussion from the members of the Board of Education on the plan for the current semester, School Superintendent Randy Farley, said he would amend his initial recommendation of a four day blended learning model to reflect the vote from the previous board meeting, which continues to have blended learners on a two-day schedule.
"If there's not support for going back four days, we'll have to work a little harder on the accountability, and we can change the recommendation to say to return to the second semester on the two-day blended model, and that we would move to the four-day model after there has been the opportunity for vaccines to be administered," Farley said. "Also, if we are red on the map, all grade levels would be remote."
Each board member said they would like to continue the current model of two day in-person instruction because of the relative success it has had in keeping COVID-19 from spreading in schools.
"I don't believe now is the time to put an entire student population, minus the virtual, into the school setting," said Board Member Richard Pellegrin. "We put them all in together, contact tracing is going to be a nightmare to find out who we have to quarantine."
Board Vice President Donna Costello compared Justice's order to return to school Jan. 18 to the canary that coal miners used to bring into the mines to check for lethal gas.
"In my opinion, it seems the governor's plan, it's similar to the old days when you throw the canary into the coal mine and then see what happens," Costello said. "In this scenario it's throw the canary, the students and faculty, into the schools and let's see what happens, let's see what comes out of this."
Mandy Boylen, lead nurse for Marion County Schools, said in the meeting that the school system will begin receiving vaccines for distribution soon, but the rollout may be slow because of the limited number the county will be receiving.
"The rollout we are hoping that K-12 doses start coming this week, but we don't know how many we will receive until sometimes the night before or the morning of," Boylen said. "We don't know how many of the staff who want it really will be able to be vaccinated this week."
Board member James Saunders said he would like to see as many school employees who want the vaccine to get it before returning to an extended in-person schedule.
"I would rather have the vaccine given to our employees before we can even talk about going back four or five days," Saunders said. "I feel putting a large number of students in rooms we can't properly distance them apart and provide the best possible safety precautions including the elderly at home, I struggle with putting those kids back."
Each board member agreed they would like for kids to be back at school in person because of the benefits of a regular school week. However, Board President Mary Jo Thomas said safety is the priority.
"All of us want to see the students back in school, but safety has to be our number one concern," Thomas said. "Education and safety go hand in hand, but we have to err on the side of safety if we err."
Costello said one of her worries is that many teachers are struggling to teach so many students on so many different learning models but school administrators should hold their staff accountable for the way they are teaching.
"There are some teachers who are rocking this," Costello said. "There are some that are not, and need to be held accountable."
The presidents of the two teachers' unions in Marion County, the Marion County Education Association and the Marion County American Federation of Teachers, have spoken about this issue before, but said in the meeting they agree students should continue attending school for two days maximum.
"MCEA feels that if Marion County is designated red on the DHHR map, students of all grades, kindergarten through 12, will be in a remote learning situation at that time," said Ross Higgins, president of the Marion County Education Association. "The county is designated red, that indicates there is a greater chance of spread of COVID-19, indicating a higher number of positive cases, and MCEA sees that it would be unreasonable to potentially subject students and their families given the red status of the county."
John Foley, president of the Marion County American Federation of Teachers, also said Marion County should follow the DHHR COVID map when making decisions about the coming semester.
"It has always been AFT's position that we want to be in school, but only when it is safe for the students, the teachers and all employees," Foley said. "We believe that the governor made a mistake by saying not to follow the map for the K to 8 students. We believe that all students should be following the map."
East Park Elementary teacher April McPherson said she would like to go to the four-day model so teachers can be there for their students.
"We are failing our students for not giving them an option for them to return to school consistently," McPherson said. "By choosing not to return to the classroom on a consistent basis, we are, in essence, saying that public education and teachers are not essential. I disagree."
Farley said as well that he will be in contact with Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, to make decisions regarding the school schedules as time goes on.
"If we are out of the red, personally I would prefer the four days," Farley said. "Mr. White and I would look at the data and make a decision to move to four days at that point."
The members of the board of education said they wanted to keep the people in the schools safe first, and Pellegrin said listening to recommendations from health care professionals should be how the board makes decisions.
"As far as who do we honor, the parents, the faculty and staff, I think the people we need to honor as far as advice goes are our health care professionals," Pellegrin said. "Our chief health care professional in this county advise us to continue the two-day blended model with remote when we are in the red."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.