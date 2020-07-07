FAIRMONT — What was once old is now new again as the Marion County Board of Education swore in one re-elected incumbent and a former board member who is returning to the board.
At its Monday meeting, the board welcomed James Saunders, who was sworn in as a newly-elected member alongside incumbent Richard Pellegrin, who was sworn in after being reelected to the board. The members also voted to reelect Mary Jo Thomas as president of the BOE, and voted to elect Donna Costello as vice president.
Saunders returns to the board after previously serving for more than 30 years. Saunders said he wants to promote transparency on the board and will not vote on motions based on anyone else's convictions.
"I'm not owned by any group," Saunders said. "I vote to my conviction and I will continue to vote."
Thomas said she is honored to have been voted president of the Board of Education once again, and that she is happy with the progress the county has made on getting its students better connectivity.
"There's a lot to do, a lot of challenges," Thomas said. "For six years we have worked toward getting the kids the opportunity to be connected to the rest of the world. Sorry for the reason[the coronavirus pandemic], but we're thrilled it's finally happening."
Costello also said she was happy to be in a new position on the board.
"I am humbled that they have confidence in me," Costello said. "I have no agenda... I'll do the best I can."
Also at the meeting, Tane Toothman, representative of the School Service Personnel Association, spoke on behalf of some of the county's bus drivers about a grievance they had filed against the Board of Education. The grievance concerns the use of cameras on school buses, and she asked the board to pull an item from the agenda concerning a policy change to code that would affect the union's grievance.
"We have had a policy on the books for five years that has not been enforced and it affects the bus drivers," Toothman said. "We feel like there needs to be some transparency because that information is only as good as the people handling it, and they haven't always been good actors."
Toothman said she had to speak at Monday's meeting to try to get the board to hold off on the vote for a change in code, because the two groups are in the middle of the grievance.
"The board is allowed to make modifications to that as long as they don't interfere with the language of state policy," Toothman said. "They did that, now it's not being enforced and tonight they tried to delete it completely in the midst of a grievance. We think that's a problem."
The board voted to reject the motion to change the code, with the consensus being that they plan to meet with members of the WVSSPA to talk about the grievance.
