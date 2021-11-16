MORGANTOWN — They say what goes around comes around and it's never been more true than in the Big 12 this year.
Ask Texas and Oklahoma.
Before this season started they thought pulling the plug on their connections to the Big 12 and jumping to the SEC would cure whatever it was that ailed them.
Turned out, the throne they thought they were sitting in was the electric chair and, what they didn't know was that even with the plug out it couldn't save them because it operated on battery power.
And what the conference has done to Oklahoma and Texas is nothing short of assault and battery.
See, the thing is, you turn your back on partners and walk away, they might just be mad enough to sneak up behind you and mug you from behind.
Certainly Texas has gotten the worst of it and, make no doubt, that WVU is mad enough at what transpired last week in Manhattan, Kansas, when the K-State Wildcats took advantage of every mistake the Mountaineers made — and if mistakes gold, we'd be residing in one of the riches states in America right now rather than one of the poorest.
The final score was 34-17 but that doesn't tell half the story of how bad the Mountaineers played, leaving them desperate enough to do whatever it takes to win the final two games of the year and get themselves bowl eligible.
Texas is next in line at noon Saturday and couldn't give a hoot about the fix the Mountaineers are in.
They've got their own mess to deal with. In fact, if the Florida football team weren't as bad as it is, the Longhorns would probably register as the worst one-time NCAA power football program in the country as they bring their own six-game losing streak into Morgantown.
It's so bad you might say the Horns are down ... but they'd think you were insulting them.
Don't you just know the Alabamas, Georgias, Auburns and are drooling at the chance to get themselves a side of beef whenever their move to the SEC comes?
Now Texas went out this year and flashed its bankroll around like this was the good old days and hired away Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to coach them back into prominence.
Trouble was, no one paid a bit of attention to the fact that they were paying Sarkisian $34.2 million over six years. That's pocket change down Texas way. Bet Bevo earns them that much in residuals in a year.
Anyway, Sarkisian came out and won his debut against No. 23 Louisiana and they had themselves a good old-fashioned Texas barbecue down in Austin, for next up was an unranked Arkansas team from their new conference, the SEC, and they were expected to quiet those Sooey hog shouts.
Didn't happen. The longshots beat the Longhorns, 40-21, and you could almost hear a whole state asking "What have we gotten ourselves into?"
Well, they won the next two, including a 70 to 35 victory over Texas Tech and went against arch-rival Oklahoma swelled with more ego than talent, especially after they raced to a 38-20 halftime lead. Oh man, the celebration started but the rules required they play the second half anyway.
Wouldn't you know it, Oklahoma benched cover boy QB Spencer Rattler for freshman Caleb Williams and he dissected them like they were some second-team high school defense, rallying to beat the Longhorns, 55-48, on a 33-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks with 33 seconds left in the game.
So much for a victory celebration. Texas hasn't yet recovered, having lost five straight. The first four were to the four best teams in the conference, but the last was the biggest upset maybe in Big 12 history, Kansas ending a Big 12 road losing streak of 56 games. There is a certain irony that the streak ended at 56 games, just as did Joe DiMaggio's record hitting streak during the 1941 baseball season.
Texas now comes into this weekend's game with an identical 4-6 record as WVU and needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
Now, as to Oklahoma, the perennial Big 12 champions who felt they could jump to the SEC and become instant qualifiers for the CFB playoffs, no matter what the format.
Well, they've struggled a bit themselves, almost losing to both Texas and West Virginia — hardly the kind of stuff you want on your resume.
Except now it's on the Sooners obituary, for this past week they added their first loss of the year, falling to a resurgent Baylor team.
Coach Lincoln Riley didn't exactly handle his first ever loss in November with class, complaining that the officials didn't give Baylor a 15-yard penalty when their fans rushed the field and then complained that Coach Dave Aranda kicked a 32-yard field goal in the closing seconds with the game already locked up went against "a code of sportsmanship."
That code went out the window when point differentials were written into the Big 12's championship game rules.
Somehow, can't feel any sorrow for either Texas or Oklahoma? I've got my own problems — the TVs broken and I bet on slow race horses.
