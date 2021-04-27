PLEASANT VALLEY — Senior Blake Boyers entered this past week's state wrestling tournament in Huntington as one of East Fairmont's all-timers. When he exited, however, he emerged as East Fairmont's greatest of all time.
Boyers, who went into the tournament tied for the Bees' career mark of three state championships, captured his fourth career state title on Thursday's second and final day of the Class AA/A state tournament to set himself alone in the East Fairmont record books and among the very select few in the state's all-time record books.
Boyers claimed his record-setting accomplishment with a 3-0 decision victory over Point Pleasant's Mackandle Freeman to take the 138-pound Class AA/A state title, which made him the first wrestler in East Fairmont program history and the 21st wrestler in all-time state history to win four career state championships in their high school career.
"It’s everything for me," Boyers said of the potential accomplishment earlier this season. “My dad’s been coaching here for however long, and I’ve been coming to the matches and stuff (for years) and watching all the wrestlers. So it’s just really cool that I get to be remembered like that.”
The title bout victory was the final triumph in a career full of them for Boyers, as he finished his EFHS wrestling tenure with four state titles, three regional titles, three Big 10 Conference titles, and an overall career record of 136-18 (.883).
Boyers' four state championships also came in four different weight classes (106, 113, 126, 138), a feat just 13 other wrestlers in state history have accomplished. He started his run with the 106-pound title as a freshman in 2018 via a 7-2 decision.
A year later as a sophomore he moved up one level to the 113-pound class and took a razor-thin 1-0 decision. Last year as a junior, after jumping two weight classes to 126, he collected his third title via a 3-1 decision.
Then on Thursday, in his final high school match, Boyers delivered his fourth title with the 138-pound victory after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and then adding an escape point in the third round to cement the 3-0 win.
The title bout on Thursday concluded a dominant state tournament run and overall senior season for Boyers. He went 4-0 in Huntington on his path to the championship, claiming a pair of victories by pin and two more by decision at 4-2 and 3-0, and for the season, he compiled a 19-0 record and swept the Big 10 Conference, Class AA/A Region I, and Class AA/A state titles for the first time in his illustrious career.
