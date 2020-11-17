FAIRMONT — This was the moment on the pitch he had been preparing for his entire life.
It was the big stage of the state tournament. It was the unbelievable opportunity of a state championship repeat. It was the rare shot at Fairmont Senior High school history.
And it was a time Polar Bears senior captain Jonas Branch was made for.
Gunning for back-to-back Class AA-A state championships, Branch and the Polar Bears had rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the state title game against Charleston Catholic to knot the game at 2-2 in the 21st minute.
The Irish had delivered a gut punch and the Polar Bears had clawed back. Now, it was an all-out battle for the remaining 60 minutes.
And that was when Branch rose to the occasion.
Having already scored the equalizer for FSHS in the 21st minute, Branch then fired in the eventual game-winner in the 47th minute, elevating himself from a star to a hero.
"It was the moment I’ve been waiting for all my life,” Branch said after the game. “I’ve never came in and stepped up in that final game, but today I really did.”
Each of Branch's game-winning and game-tying goals were as mesmerizing as they were significant. Both scores were first-hand evidence of Branch's skill and power as a scorer — long-range cracks Branch turned into beelining rockets that found the back of the net.
Branch's go-ahead score, which was his fourth of the state tournament, proved his own big-game chops and cemented his status as one of the state's top players, and for the Polar Bears as a team, it entered them into Fairmont Senior High lore. The victory gave the FSHS program its third-ever state championship (2015, 2019, 2020) and first set of back-to-back titles.
