MORGANTOWN — What happened to West Virginia Saturday as it was slapped around mercilessly by Baylor in Waco, Texas by a 45-20 score?
Well, I'm going to lay it on the line for you right now, and the choice of words there is intentional.
To sum up this game — and certainly Baylor dominated every statistic except most miles traveled to get to the stadium — Baylor's offensive line was overpowering and West Virginia's offensive line was underpowering.
Put another way, Baylor's offensive line allowed it to do whatever it wanted offensively and West Virginia's offensive line allowed Baylor to do whatever it wanted defensively.
How good was the Baylor front?
"They did as good a job as anyone we have played in two years of blocking us," WVU Coach Neal Brown said.
PFF, which is a grading service, put it this way in naming Baylor the offensive line of the week for the third time this season:
"The Bears are significantly helped by a Jeff Grimes scheme that really limits their true pass set opportunities, but allowing zero pressures and losing only three reps combined on 31 pass-block snaps is still quite impressive. They made an even larger impact in the run game, too: The running back room saw 4.5 yards before contact per attempt on average, which was one of the five highest marks among Power Five offenses in Week 6."
And they didn't do this against a bunch of chumps on the WVU defensive front. WVU considered its defensive line the best unit on the team, yet.
The Mountaineer notes told this story heading into the Baylor game.
"The Mountaineer defense has registered 7 sacks this season, averaging 3.4 per game. That number is No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 12 nationally."
Then they played the game and WVU not only did not get a sack on Gerry Bohanon, it did not get a hurry.
Meanwhile, the Baylor defensive front was pouring through the WVU offensive line like water coming through a strainer except it didn't look there was anyone straining on the offensive line as there were six sacks and any number of scary scrambles to get the ball off for Jarret Doege.
When I asked Brown about the play of his offensive line on Saturday, his answer reminded me of one of former USC and Tampa Bay coach John McKay's anwers when asked about shoddy play by his special teams.
"I'm sick and tired of people booing me. I wish they'd boo the people who can't block."
Considering the reaction of the fans after the Baylor loss it fit all too well, especially since McKay was a native West Virginian.
Brown did not skirt the issue.
"We're not doing very well," Brown said. "We're not playing very well up there. You go through and watch that game from the coaches' copy, there's a couple of plays where we do the correct footwork and do our job, but also we'll have plays where we completely don't do the right thing."
Brown, however, wasn't going to just lay it the front line, especially when it came to the pass protection, noting that the backup RBs — not counting Leddie Brown, who actually has become Doege's guardian angel back there — missed two blocks that led to two sacks and also identified the wrong pass rusher on a couple of occassions.
"In the running game, we're just not doing a very good job of creating space," he added, coach speak for the blockers allowing defenders to do pretty much as they please.
Making fixes won't be easy, either.
"We're limited in functional bodies," Brown said. "It's not going to be a function of playing different people because the ones we played are the ones capable of playing at this point.
"We've been been here three years and done some things with the younger players, given them the opportunity, and I've been saying this from the git go ... I said it in the spring, we're probably a year away from where we feel decent about it."
