FAIRMONT — The recount of two Marion County races officially ended at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Joe Carpenter, the Republican candidate for Marion County Sheriff, and David Kennedy, the Republican candidate for Marion County Commission, called off the recounts of each of their races, one week after it began. Carpenter said he wanted to initiate a recount to check on the absentee ballot results, because many of them went to his opponent, incumbent Jimmy Riffle.
"The absentee ballots was the question I had," Carpenter said. "With the results of the early voting I won by several hundred. I won by about 1,000 votes. The absentee voting is where I lost by about 2,000, but I made those numbers up in the in-person numbers. So I just wanted to check the absentee ballots."
Carpenter said he decided to call off the recount Monday because he saw that the counting boards were not finding discrepancies with the original counts.
"Once they counted the two precincts, nothing changed, so I was happy with that," Carpenter said. "I wasn't seeing any different changes. We just wanted to check a couple precincts and make sure everything was good."
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the candidates called off the recount around 3:17 p.m., but the counting boards were officially retired at 3:30. She believes the rechecking of the ballots showed the candidates that the original results were accurate, so they decided to call it off before completion.
"They both stopped the recount today at around 3:17," Kincaid said. "They were seeing the results of some of the recounted precincts and they didn't see changes to the totals so I think they were satisfied."
David Kennedy did not respond to calls for comment.
Kennedy, a current Fairmont City Council member, will remain in office there.
He was defeated by Del. Linda Longstreth, (D-50), in the Nov. 3 general election.
