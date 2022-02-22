FAIRMONT — Eight candidates have thrown their names in the hat to run for three seats on the Marion County Board of Education this year.
Incumbents Donna Costello — currently serving as board of education vice president — and fellow board member Tom Dragich have opponents, based on information from the Secretary of State's office. West Virginia voters will head to the polls on May 10 for the primary election.
Candidates Robin Blair and George C. Boyles will face off for the Palatine District seat currently held by School Board President MaryJo Thomas who is not running for re-election. For the West Augusta District Seat, Costello faces Jamie Crigler.
The Middletown District race is crowded with Dragich facing challenges from current Fairmont City Councilmember Barry H. Bledsoe, Fairmont real estate agent Jack Oliver and political activist Nicole Walls.
Marion County School Board positions are non-partisan.
There are eight candidates vying for the West Augusta District seat on the Marion County Commission, the seat currently held by Commission President Randy Elliott who announced he is not running for re-election.
Democrats Michael Angelcci, Lora Michael, Matthew Smith and Christopher B. Wolfe face off May 10, while Republicans Austin Boylen, Elijah Dean, Robert DeVaul and Dan Salai will go head-to-head in the primary.
Marion County Clerk of Court Julie Kincaid, who was appointed to the post in September 2020 after longtime Clerk Janice Cosco retired, has a challenger for the position. KIncaid and Cecily McAteer Enos are both running as Democrats for the seat.
For District 74 of the House of Delegates, Mike DeVault, of Fairmont, and incumbent Del. Guy Ward, of White Hall, will face against each other as candidates of the Republican party, while John "JohnBoy" Palmer, of Monongah, is running for the seat as a Democrat.
In the District 75 race, first-term incumbent Del. Phil Mallow escaped a primary challenge from a fellow Republican, but will face Democrat Stephanie Spears Tomana in the general election.
For District 76, Jon Dodds, of Fairmont, and Toby Heaney, of Fairview, will face off as Republican candidates. Incumbent Del. Joey Garcia is running as the sole Democratic candidate.
Primary elections will take place on May 10. The voter registration deadline is April 19, early voting begins April 27 and May 4 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. To register to vote, click this link.
