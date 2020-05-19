BELLVIEW — Morning Star Baptist Church is set to start holding in-person church services again June 1.
In preparation for this new beginning, the church got a disinfectant treatment from Appalachian Termite and Pest Control Monday, in addition to receiving personal protective equipment from the Marion County Health Department for members Monday.
"We just wanted to get our church cleaned prior to starting back with service on the first Sunday in June," said Wesley Dobbs, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church. "We got in touch with Chris (McIntyre) and Lloyd (White) who have always worked very closely with me, and they set this up and we were happy about that."
According to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, several members of the church had been diagnosed with positive cases of COVID-19 in the early days of the Stay Home order. The Health Department helped fund the disinfecting, as well as a supply of PPE, so members could return to the church in a safe way.
"By doing that today, that will give parishioners assurance that the building is safe to return," White said. "We believe we had about 21 cases that were directly the result of not only this church outing, but an additional church outing in relationship to a past celebration."
Morning Star has been holding online services instead of in-person since the Stay Home order took effect, Dobbs said, but he is anticipating the day parishioners could come back to hold mass in person.
"We have been doing online," Dobbs said. "But it's nothing like coming over to the church and having just a great time. We're looking forward to it."
While some other churches have continued in-person services, White said they have been held to the standard of social distancing to operate.
"They could have been having services all along," White said. "They only have one caveat is they be able to maintain social distancing. That's the only caveat the Governor set forth."
White also said that the Health Department and its cooperating agencies are considering providing the same treatment to other churches, but as of now, Morning Star is the only one they are disinfecting.
"It's the only one we're initially planning to simply just because of the numbers," White said. "It's a cooperative effort between us, the Department of Homeland Security emergency management, County Commission and United Way."
Dobbs said that the church has lost a member to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, so the church will be hosting a memorial in the coming months to pay tribute.
"We are going to have a memorial," Dobbs said. "We plan on having a memorial this summer when things kind of slack off a little bit."
With the health security provided by the Health Department Monday, Dobbs said he is eager to not only have live church services again but have an impact on the community through the engagement of Morning Star's parishioners. He said their action is what really makes the church a community of people.
"Morning Star has been known to be a giving church," Dobbs said. "We really do reach out to anyone in the community that needs help on anything else. If it's possible, we're willing to do that."
