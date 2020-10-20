FAIRMONT — There's a cliche that exists and permeates across all sports — the old saying, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." But what if, instead, it was all about how you started and how you finished.
Adapt and alter the phrase any and every which way you want, but no matter how it eventually reads, odds are Fairmont Senior sophomore Adaline Cinalli fulfilled it and then some in her performance against county rival North Marion at Roy Michael Field.
Cinalli scored a whopping four goals, finding the net early, late and often, to propel the Lady Polar Bears to a 6-2 road victory over the Lady Huskies. She played, to put it simply, like a full-fledged superstar as she buried the Huskies with goals in every form and fashion. She scored via silky smooth connections from teammates and she scored via pristine soloist work. She scored with speed and moves and she scored with smarts and hustle. She scored early and she scored late.
Cianlli opened the game with a three-goal blitz as she recorded a hat trick by the game's 18th minute to get Fairmont Senior off to a 3-0 surge. She first found the back of the net in the third minute when she beat NMHS goalkeeper Abby Masters to a through ball pass in the nick of time and got off a shot that rolled across the goal line. In the 16th minute, she again ran down another through ball pass in front of a charging Masters, but this time, she controlled the ball with a quick touch and slammed on the brakes with a hesitation that got her a clean look at the open goal. Then in the 18th minute, Cinalli added to her haul with perhaps her best goal of the night when she ducked low to get her head under a Karter King chip pass into the box redirected the ball for a 3-0 FSHS lead.
Cinalli's final bow, however, came in perhaps the game's most crucial moment. North Marion had rallied from the early 3-0 deficit to make it a 3-2 game and the Lady Huskies had all the momentum. But in the 73rd minute, Cinalli broke into a pocket of space on an FSHS corner kick entry by teammate Sidney Greene and headed home a set piece goal, her fourth and final of the night.
The score gave Fairmont Senior a two-score lead again and, eventually, commenced a three-goal avalanche by the Polar Bears over the game's final 10 minutes.
