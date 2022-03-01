MANNINGTON — Abandoned buildings are a hardship for many of the small municipalities around West Virginia, and Mannington is making it a priority to clean them up.
Monday evening, Mannington City Council met in a special session to approve an application for a Community Development Block Grant that will fund the demolition of three blighted structures in the city's main commercial corridor.
If the city's application is accepted, the grant will devote around $200,000 that will fund the demolitions. The city has agreed to set aside $50,000 which will be used to convert the lots into parking.
"When I took office, there were some things that I felt were priorities," Mayor Lora Michael said. "One was our overall look of downtown. We have some blight and the buildings we wrote the grant for are pretty much the only blight for our downtown business district."
The grant funds are limited to commercial structures, so they will only be used on the three specified properties. Two are on Buffalo Street and the third is on Market Street.
Michael said that demolition projects are becoming a trend around the state and that it's time for municipalities to take ownership.
"I think it's time for our state to step up. If we're going to grow and we're going to prosper and do anything new we're going to have to get rid of the blight," Michael said.
Two of the properties sit on the bank of Buffalo Creek, so the city is unable to rebuild structures on two of the plots due to Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations. Instead, the plots will be turned into parking lots, which are needed in downtown Mannington.
Just across the street from the lots is the city's Wintergarden Park. Michael hopes that adding parking to the area will open the opportunity for community events at the park and downtown.
"You have to invest in the town. No one is going to invest in the town if the town isn't invested," Councilmember Kenneth Fletcher said. "There's no money for it, that's the problem that a lot of small towns [face]. Fortunately, Fairmont has the funding to demo... Mannington doesn't, that's why this grant is so important."
Fletcher is Fairmont's building and code inspector, so he has worked closely with the city as it's developed a demolition plan. He's lived in Mannington all his life and, like Michael, hopes to see the same progress in his hometown.
However, the money is an issue. According to Michael, Mannington would've struggled to even demolish one of the structures, let alone all three if not for this grant.
"As a small municipality, you have to fight for every little dime you can get and that's what will help the small municipalities survive in today's world," Michael said. "You have to look for that extra money because it gives that leeway to your other funding."
Monday was just the approval of the application for the grant. The council hopes to hear whether or not their grant application is approved by May.
The hope is that Mannington will have three new parking lots by this time next year.
