TRIANGLE, Virginia — United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts admits the union has a long relationship working with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and are grateful for his support throughout the years and he should go back to the drawing board and help pass Biden's Build Back Better Act.
“He has been at our side as we have worked to preserve coal miners’ jobs in a changing energy marketplace, and we appreciate that very much," Roberts said Monday in a press release. “The Build Back Better legislation includes several items that we believe are important for our members and their communities — some of which are part of the UMWA’s Principles for Energy Transition we laid out last spring.
Roberts said the bill includes language that would extend the current fee paid by coal companies to fund benefits received by victims of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or Black Lung.
"But now that fee will be cut in half, further shifting the burden of paying these benefits away from the coal companies and on to taxpayers," Roberts said.
He went on to say that the bill includes language that will provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields that would employ thousands of coal miners who have lost their jobs.
"We support that, and are ready to help supply those plants with a trained, professional workforce. But now the potential for those jobs is significantly threatened," Roberts said.
Roberts said Build Back Better would financially penalize outlaw employers that deny workers their rights to form a union on the job for the first time.
"This language is critical to any long-term ability to restore the right to organize in America in the face of ramped-up union busting by employers. But now there is no path forward for millions of workers to exercise their rights at work," Roberts said.
He said he is disappointed that the bill will not pass.
"We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families and their communities," Roberts said.
“I also want to reiterate our support for the passage of voting rights legislation as soon as possible, and strongly encourage Senator Manchin and every other Senator to be prepared to do whatever it takes to accomplish that. Anti-democracy legislators and their allies are working every day to roll back the right to vote in America. Failure by the Senate to stand up to that is unacceptable and a dereliction of their duty to the Constitution.”
