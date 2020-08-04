College football is changing whether we like it or not

MORGANTOWN — It's time to realize that college football is entering a new era, and not just because testing isn't only done to find out how much you have learned in class.
Yes, the pandemic has a lot to do with it, but the wheels for change were in motion for quite some time.
We no longer choke bulldogs to inspire teams, we no longer play without facemasks, we no longer run draw plays on third and 15 and instant replay is not an add to for viewers, it is replacing officiating.
Can't wait until they are showing us data on speed of passes, number of steps a receiver takes, force delivered on a tackle and — of course — height, distance and hang time of punts, after they give us the launch angle.
Let's step back and take a look at what matters nowadays and understand that it isn't the game that is changing as much as the culture.
The pandemic may have pushed down on the gas pedal of change, but it was television that initiated it long ago. ESPN turned football into a runaway freight train and the influence of money that took away from even pretending to be part of the higher educational system in America and turned into nothing less than reality television on steroids.
Our collegiate athletes are on the verge of unionizing. It is something that has gone on for some time, but now there is talk of striking in the PAC-12 over the medical care, but what really is transpiring is as it was in professional sports, the players now want a say in how the game is run.
It began with more benefits with scholarships and once the public realized the imbalance in what the coaches and bowl officials and administrators and TV announcers and networks were making, about how coaches earning $4 million a year were also being given country club memberships and automobiles while the players were gobbling up McDonald's and banned from taking any money other than what might come with a booster's handshake the NCAA could not give in.
Then, when game makers began making millions off the names, images and likenesses of players who were getting nothing from it, you knew it was only a matter of time until the lawyers of the world would notice and get involved, filing lawsuits on behalf of college players — some of whom were destined to become lawyers themselves — in order to get a share of that pot.
And so things were changing when our society went bananas. College-age students always have been involved in social protest, so when Colin Kaepernick began his protest against police violence against minorities in society became a national issue, it was only nature taking its course that young minorities who make up much of what college football and basketball have become, would follow.
And so now we have college athletes wanting to kneel during anthems — not in protest to the anthem but to back the Black Lives Matter movement. You have a change to allow patches on uniforms to honor social justice causes they support. They can wear two patches, a small one on the front of the uniform to memorialize or honor a cause and one on the back to do the same thing where the name usually goes.
We're not talking about WVU wearing "Wild and Wonderful" across their back — although that would be permissible. We're not talking about everyone on the team wearing the same thing — they can differ from player to player — but we are talking about stepping away from football and team and school and backing causes.
It could be that the quarterback could be backing one cause and getting the ball from a center backing an opposing point of view.
Of course, the rules now say whatever the player wants on his jersey must be approved by the school and the conference, so it's not total freedom of expression, but it is a huge step into an area that college sports had tried to stay away from over the years.
Make no doubt, it's a revolution, maybe not with Che Guevara involved.
But it's certainly taken the college football culture and made it something that Bear Bryant or Woody Hayes wouldn't recognize if they were to come back today.
There can be no doubt that what transpired in the past was one-sided and unfair, even though there were thousands of young athletes who benefitted from college football.
Those benefits can still move forward, but we have to be careful that we don't lose control of a part of college life that already almost has gotten away from us. It has to be controlled not by networks, not by Nike, not by profits and losses but by the American higher education system that created it.
Once upon a time it was for the kids, for the school and its pride, for the community in which it existed, but that has slipped away and the professionalization of it is threatening to make it nothing less than yet another major league, which has no pretenses of being anything but that.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.