MORGANTOWN — The other day, despite the downward spiral in which his West Virginia basketball team is in with 12 losses in 13 games, Coach Bob Huggins took to praising the freshmen he has on his roster.
“They’re going to be good,” he said. “I mean, in some instances, they may be better on the floor than some of the older guys in certain things. It’s an experience thing and you can’t get experience if you don’t get any time and seemingly it’s harder to win if you’re giving too much time to somebody that doesn’t have any experience.
“We try to do the best we can with it. We’ve got a heck of a freshman class. I think those two guys (Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson) are very good. I think James (Okonkwo) is really going to shock some people. And Jamal (King) really shoots the ball and he’s got length for a perimeter guy.
“They’ve got the rest of this year and the whole summer to keep getting better. I think they are a great start to fixing this.”
But this leads to maybe the most interesting question of all as this season from hell draws toward its conclusion for West Virginia and it is a question far more encompassing than just Mountaineer recruiting.
It is about the entire structure of the sport, a structure that has been twisted and contorted completely out of shape by the rules changes that have taken an amateur sport and turned it professional and that now offers players such freedom that it’s become easier to get out of playing for a school than getting in to playing for it.
It was a question put to Bob Huggins in his press conference before WVU meets Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman on ESPN2.
The question reaches right into the heart of the matter.
Why recruit freshmen? Would you not rather get their last year of eligibility than their first?
“Our freshmen we have in our program right now are going to be really good players. They are starting to get some playing time. At least two of the four, and probably all four, are going to see significant time next year,” Huggins said, adding “I mean like Taz Sherman minutes.”
Why bother grooming them? Why not just take experienced transfers with maybe just one or two prized freshmen you can get?
“I think it’s better for college basketball. I think it’s better for our fan base. I’m not sure our fan base would relate to us flipping the roster year by year,” Huggins said. “It’s important to me that our team represent the state and the people of West Virginia.”
But will they all come back? Will they stay past next year as they are being tugged at from all angles — the NBA, other schools, better NIL opportunities, closer to home. Are you developing freshmen to play somewhere else?
Huggins may be right there, to a point. That point is when you stop winning, as his team has this year. Winning allows all else to be forgiven. You look at Baylor, at Texas, at this school and at that school and you see just how many transfers are at the top of their rosters.
Huggins understands that this isn’t that quaint game of his day where players came to a school and stayed. This is now a minor league for the NBA and, within it, the lower levels of schools now are becoming a minor league to feed talent to the larger schools.
Think, if you dare, of what WVU would have looked like this year with Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Miles McBride still on the roster. All were recruited as freshmen, none are here now.
Huggins recalls recruiting McBride out of Cincinnati Moeller. He was sure that would be a long-term signing.
“No one recruited Deuce McBride. Who would ever expect he would leave after his sophomore year? Nobody. Not his mom and dad. Nobody,” Huggins said.
His first year was a learning year, then a big year last year, then one more ... but he left the dinner table early.
“So, you don’t have him four, you have them three. It’s a lot easier when you have veteran guys who know what to do because they’ve done it for so many years,” Huggins said. “I mean, that was our strength for how many years. We had guys who knew what they were doing and were good; guys who could go from man-to-man to 1-3-1. We could play point drop.
“We could run a myriad of offensive sets because they knew what they were doing. Now we got guys out there right now running into each other.”
He’s thinking of Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles, of Joe Mazzulla and Darris Nichols, guys who played four years and seemed to love being on the team.
Today, though just a few years later, all has changed. McBride was an understudy as a freshman, Culver suspended his first semester, Konate an offensive liability his first year and Tshiebwe ... what can you say about his act as he tried to mature into the player he has become at Kentucky.
Wasted days and wasted nights.
Who did that work out best for, WVU which recruiting him out of high school or Kentucky, which whisked him away when he was on the verge of greatness but uncertain if he would reach it at WVU?
This isn’t Huggins’ problem. It’s a problem for the sport itself, and not just this sport, but for college sports which are transitioning into something I’m not sure the public really wants and certainly something it doesn’t deserve.
