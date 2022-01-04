MORGANTOWN — You owe Leddie Brown an apology.
Yes, you. And you ... and you ... and you.
You know who you are, the West Virginia fans who jumped him when the team's leading rusher announced he was opting out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with Wisconsin to ready himself for the NFL.
How dare he, you said, turn his back on his teammates. Where had loyalty gone? What was happening to the team concept?
Well, now you know why he opted out.
Two incidents this bowl season drove home the point that we live in different times than we did way back in, say, 2017, to say nothing of 2000 or the 1990s, '80s or '70s.
We live in a world where you have to look out for No. 1 ... and we're talking a wide receiver wearing No. 1. We're talking about ourselves ... in the real world or the world of college football.
There's too much at stake not to.
Think about what happened this bowl season.
Kenny Pickett became a Heisman Trophy candidate at Pitt. He was in line to be probably the first quarterback taken this year, if not the first player picked in the NFL draft.
He opted out of Pitt's bowl game to prepare for the draft and to protect himself from injury .
Was it the right move?
Well, second series of Pitt's loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl, his backup Nick Patti left the game with a broken collar bone.
No one can doubt that college football is undergoing a complete renovation, moving away from the sham of amateurism that it clung to from the days of Knute Rockne and Red Grange until it reached a point the players would go along with it no further.
While coaches were making $3 million or $4 million a year, players were getting room and board and pocket money, unable to cash in the work they put forth both as athletes and students.
Kenny Pickett knows that could have been him.
Item 2 ... a different tale out of Ole Miss's loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
The Rebels' quarterback Matt Corral announced he would enter the NFL draft next season, projected by most as a first-round selection.
But he opted in for the bowl game rather than out. He decided to play, using the same logic fans use ... loyalty, team.
Injury? Man, you're immune to it when you are 20, 21, aren't you?
"If I was them, and in their shoes, and they had a quarterback that was in the same position, like, I just couldn't live with what they would think of me, like, just leaving," he said. "No one really understands how close we really are. And it would have just been the wrong thing to do, just not playing."
In the first quarter, Corral went down with an ankle injury, one that looked to be ugly, possibly a broken ankle.
He walked unsteadily from the field, was driven to the locker room, underwent X-rays which were said to be negative and, apparently, will recover.
But in a situation where you are so close to achieving your greatest dream, do you dare dare the football gods?
Not in this era.
Think a football coach would stick around for an important bowl game if he had been given a chance to move up the coaching ladder by leaving immediately?
Ask Rich Rodriguez. Ask Brian Kelly.
If coaches are walking out on their players, is it fair to say that players' shouldn't do the same, especially since they are just starting out on their career path while a coach has attained a good part of his lifelong dream.
This, of course, puts a new twist upon bowls ... bowls that have become antiquated and out-of-touch with reality anyway. They are a cash cow for ESPN, which has nothing but the Disney Board of Directors to answer to.
Forty bowl games? Does anyone realize the absurdity of that. all to fill television time?
The playoffs are a different animal. They matter and should be expanded to 16 teams.
Eight post-season games to decide a national championship with maybe four more bowl games are enough. They will reward teams and players for success. They will mean something.
Now you are going to argue that so many teams are going to lose the extra practice that comes with bowl games.
That's an easy fix. Everybody should be allowed two weeks of work post-season. That is even better than the way it is now with the worst teams — the ones who need the practice the most — barred from practicing while only the bowl eligible teams get the edge toward next season.
But understand this, the idea of going to college — be it athletic or academic-driven — is to prepare for the future. I doubt a promising economics or engineering major would pass up a promising job interview to attend a bowl game to make sure his team was well supported.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.