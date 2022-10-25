MORGANTOWN — You all know or remember the StairMaster — sort of a mechanical torture test you'd use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape.
You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
Why'd you get on it?
Because, if you will pardon the expression as this written early on Monday morning — you trusted the climb.
That's what you've been asked to do here at West Virginia now for three and a half years. It turned out to be nothing but a stairway to nowhere up to now, and who knows how much longer they can ask you to believe.
You sweated out each game, shed tears with each loss, but it's obvious if you turn to social media, which is probably the worst thing you can do as a West Virginia University football fan, player or coach these days, that the natives are restless.
Head coach Neal Brown is in real trouble, which is disappointing because he came in with his own high hopes, higher even than the fans'.
He did everything right ... except coach.
He brought in good kids, talented kids. He nursed them from being kids and turned them into men.
But if they were winners in the community and in the classroom, it was on the football field where they were judged.
It is there where they were flagged. If they never made a false start in their citizenship, they dropped passes and missed blocks and drew penalties. They seemed to be getting better, but somehow everyone around them in the conference got better faster and made bigger strides forward.
There were excuses, yes, but one can't accept excuses as reasons. True, COVID hurt, but it hurt everyone. Injuries occurred, but everyone has injuries. There wasn't as much talent left behind by Dana Holgorsen as one would like, but Holgorsen wasn't fired, so you have to assume he wasn't taking over a program that had hit rock bottom.
The fans' displeasure with the direction of the WVU football program began to show itself for real at the last home game, one they won over Baylor, 43-40, for only 45,000 fans showed up to face last season's champion.
And whatever goodwill was earned through that victory was fleeting as they went to Lubbock and lost to Texas Tech, 48-10.
The erosion of the WVU defense — yes, one weakened by injuries and inexperience — is inexcusable.
Over the last three games — against Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech — the WVU defense gave up 126 points, 42 a game. It allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 75 of 114 passes, which is 65.8%.
But what screams out in horror is 1,112 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. That's 370.7 yards a game. Even more incredible is its 9.8 yards every time they threw the ball and 14.8 yards on every completed pass.
It showed a lack of coverage, a lack of tackling, a lack of pass rushing ... a complete lack of pass defense.
Halfway through the season, the kinks ought to be worked out.
Instead, the numbers on a national scale are obscene, despite including that 65-7 victory over a a completely overmatched non-conference opponent in Towson.
WVU's defense is a complete mess. It ranks 95th among 131 teams in the nation in total defense, giving up 405.9 yards a game. Far worse is the fact that the Mountaineers are tied for 117th in the nation in points allowed at 33.72, last in the Big 12 and more than double the average points allowed by conference leader Iowa State, which gives up just 15.14 points a game.
WVU gives up 275.1 passing yards a game, to also rank 117th and opponents passing efficiency against the Mountaineers is 115.27 to rank 116 in the NCAA and last in the Big 12.
And the offense against Texas Tech?
"Offensively, we were just bad. Bad!," Brown said after the game. "We didn't play well at any position. We never gave our team a chance. Never! Four turnovers, two of them on balls we got taken away from us. Didn't protect well up front. Receivers were a non-factor in the game."
All of this comes before WVU plays the conference's best team, TCU, which is this year's Homecoming opponent this week, or Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State or Iowa State.
Now the fans' disappointment can't be allowed to be the deciding factor in Neal Brown's fate, for that would change dramatically with a string of victories. What's more, the way Brown has handled himself and his program through trying times earn him the right to finish off the season.
The fact is, football success comes with a measuring stick and that is based almost solely upon wins and losses, along with fans in the stands, TV ratings and donations generated by the program.
Certainly, there has been nothing recently to indicate a turnaround is coming, but two months ago no one thought the Philadelphia Phillies would be in the World Series.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.