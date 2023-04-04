MORGANTOWN -- No one can say that new West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker's first coaching hire wasn't one with snap, crackle and pop, naming Mark Kellogg to replace the recently departed Dawn Plitzuweit.
Like the company that bears his name, Kellogg's teams at Stephen F. Austin come at you with a whole lot of snap, crackle and pop, as he ran up a stunning record at the Texas school, going 195-55, which figures out to winning 78% of its games, including seven consecutive seasons of 23 or more victories.
And before anyone wants to belittle the choice because he comes to Morgantown from a mid-major, may we note that Plitzuweit came to WVU from South Dakota and, before her, a guy named Mike Carey came to WVU from Salem.
Didn't seem to hold him back any as he won a school record 447 games.
And, if it worries you that you don't know much about Stephen F. Austin, perhaps we should remind you of the NCAA men's tournament in 2016 when Bob Huggins thought he had a really good team and drew Austin in the first round and were thoroughly taken apart, 70-56.
"Press Virginia" meant nothing to Stephen F. Austin or Thomas Walkup, who poured 33 points on that touted defensive team, hitting 19 of 20 free throws.
Kellogg might have taken note of that 2016 "Press Virginia" team because he certainly put the snap, crackle and pop in his defense.
His best team, in 2020-21, went 24-3 and breezed through an unblemished 14-0 conference schedule while beating opponents by an average margin of 40 points per game. They did it with defensive pressure, leading the nation in turnovers forced at 23.74 per game, and in total steals with 356.
It had offenses so off balance it was second in the nation in points allowed at 51.0, third in turnover margin at 8 a game, steals at 13.2 per game, four in field goal defense at 33.7%. The defensive pressure turned into so many easy baskets at the other end that the Ladyjacks finished fifth in field goal percentage that year 48.2%.
Now while there was an appearance of a national search, Kellogg certainly was among the favorites for the job from the beginning, as this is the second time Baker has hired him.
Funny thing, he hired him at North Missouri State a decade ago and then left to become deputy athletic director at Memphis, a move that undoubtedly cut short Kellogg's stay at North Missouri, for he was gone after a 15-13 first season.
One would expect him to bring a similar philosophy with him, and if he can recreate the "Press Virginia" mentality and excitement, especially with women's basketball on the rise in popularity following a wonderful NCAA Tournament that was filled with great characters and players, women's basketball in Morgantown could take a giant leap forward.
Kellogg is highly respected within the profession and is the sixth winningest active Division 1 coach in women's basketball, meaning that next year with Bob Huggins coaching the men, WVU will have the No. 1 men's coach and the No. 6 women's coach.
The two have combined for 1,380 college victories, Kellogg bringing a total career record of 445-120, a .788 winning mark.
"Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court," Baker said. "He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.
"What became clear to our search committee was that Mark possesses the work ethic, passion and character traits that will resonate with all West Virginians and the student-athletes in our women's basketball program."
Plitzuweit had a similar path to WVU and her first season with a new roster proved to be successful with a trip to the NCAA's.
So now, Kellogg has said "Cheerio" to Stephen F. Austin and comes to Morgantown hoping to turn WVU's women's basketball into the "Tony the Tiger" of the Big 12 so that all across the conference when they come to town they will roar "They'rrrrrrre Great!"
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.