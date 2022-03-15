MORGANTOWN — Every few years the NCAA toys with the idea of expanding the field for its basketball championships from 68 to ... too many?
Expansion would be like putting earrings on a hog. It's like dressing Willie Nelson in a tuxedo, like Dolly Parton singing opera, not at the Opry; like having Secretariat pulling a wagon and like asking Mike Trout to bunt.
See, there is nothing wrong with March Madness. In fact, with due apologies to the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, the World Series, the endless NBA Playoffs, the Indy 500 and anything else you can think of in sports ... March Madness grips all of America like nothing else in athletics.
True, in West Virginia, it turned into March Sadness this year, but they had no one to blame for that but themselves.
Seems history has always had a way of dropping a bomb on WVU come March.
If you can't win an NCAA championship with Jerry West, do you really think you ever can win one?
Heck, Da'Sean Butler's heroic 2010 season, a year in which he hit no less than six game-winning shots, including one to win the Big East championship, ended with him crumpled on the floor in the national semifinals, his knee severely injured and any shot at an NBA career left on the operating table.
If you couldn't win one after Jarod West beat the buzzer with a tipped 3 to beat Bob Huggins' Cincinnati team; if you couldn't even win the game when Kevin Pittsnogle tied Texas with a miracle 3 in the final 5 seconds, only to have Kenton Paulino come down and drop a 3 on top of his to eliminate the Mountaineers ... like how? Like why?
So, this year provided just another disappointment and no matter that even if they had decided to expand the NCAA Tournament, they wouldn't dare take it far enough to allow the Mountaineers in.
Not this year. Not in a year they weren't even invited to the NIT.
It's a shame, really, for there certainly were a number of players on this year's team who belonged to have that dream of playing in the tournament come true again ... players like Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien.
If it's a thrill to be introduced as they roll out the carpet at the Coliseum, think was it must be like for a kid who's starting to learn to shoot jump shots when he was 5 years old or so, who crafted his life around the sport of basketball, using it as a route to a degree, to a better life than he would have had without it.
Such dedication, such work is not supposed to lead to a pot filled with witches' brew, not gold, at the end of the rainbow, an apt analogy just a couple of days before St. Patrick's Day.
True, it has changed since the days when college basketball players at least had the image of being amateur athletes. No pretenses now. They are minor leaguers, G-Leaguers, Canadian Football Leaguers.
They are professionals and Bob Huggins' dealings with Sherman and Osabuohien are nothing less than Phil Jackson's dealings were with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
To not make the NCAAs when one out of every five teams in Division 1 — yes, I still call it that — makes the field despite playing one of the nation's Top 5 toughest schedules is an arrow into the soul of the player.
There is nothing worse at this time of year for college basketball players, especially those whose collegiate eligibility is gone, to fill out brackets and watch from the couch or a local sports bar while their brothers are out there competing as they never competed before.
Even last year, as sour as the second-round defeat to Syracuse was, it was far more personally and artistically satisfying than to have not made the tournament at all.
If you are any kind of competitor, and it's hard to imagine anyone not being if he's playing for Huggins for any amount of time, you have come to West Virginia to test yourself against the best.
Huggins will see that you do and does all he can to push you to your limit of competitiveness, which is fueled by wanting to experience all you can in college basketball and by enjoying the fruits of NCAA competition.
I would wager that if you offered up a kid either an NIL contract or a chance to play against Duke or Gonzaga or Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, he would choose the challenge rather than the cash.
It was that way back when and, if I am going to have any faith in this generation, it remains that way today.
If it doesn't, then that may explain what's been going on around here for a couple of years now in both basketball and football.
