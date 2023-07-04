(EDITOR'S NOTE: West Virginia football University has been known for its strength and conditioning programs. Mike Joseph, who is in his 16th season, takes us on a three-part look inside the weight room.)
MORGANTOWN — OK, so you sitting there in the Puskar Center talking with West Virginia University football strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph, considered one of the best in the business in an ever-changing field that is dedicated to creating the ultimate athlete and you can't pass up the chance of a lifetime to ask an expert his opinion on something that has weighed heavily on your mind for a long time.
You've always wished that somehow you could get your hand on that time-traveling DeLorean from the movie "Back to the Future" and use it to transport the likes of Jerry West or Sam Huff, to be provincial, or on a more national note Jim Brown or Bo Jackson or Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain into this era to see how they would do.
You do not argue that change in training methods and technology have created athletes today that are bigger, stronger and faster than ever before, and that is nothing new, for there was a time when no one thought a human could ever run a mile in sub-four minutes or high jump 7 feet.
But, damn it, you maintain, great is great and Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in one NBA game and no one has since. He averaged 51 points a game and no one has come close. Ted Williams hit .406 and no one has done that since.
As good as today's basketball players are today, I'd still take a team of Wilt and Russell and West and Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor and beat their players.
And, did anyone today ever hear of Mickey Mantle, who probably never lifted a weight heavier than a few ounces of vodka, but would hit baseballs farther than anyone who ever lived.
What did Mike Joseph think about this?
"They'd still be great players, Hall of Famers," he said.
That was genetic and came from practice.
Could they have been bigger, faster and stronger? Joseph believes they could, but it wouldn't guarantee they would be better at playing their sport.
"The biggest item on that note is that today, yes, everyone is bigger, faster, stronger. But sometimes that isn't all of it. You may be faster but how do you accelerate? Sometimes the way you do that causes injuries," Joseph said.
There is, Joseph emphasizes, a difference between athletic ability and the skills needed in a sport.
"My challenge (as a modern strength coach) is making the best athlete possible. The guys you named there are great athletes. They get to that naturally, but my challenge is to take the great athlete and make him bigger, stronger and faster," he said.
"A lot of guys are fast, but can't be in that space fast, or be athletic, but not come under control. My goal is to make him more athletic and be a good football player."
To Joseph, there is something that we are losing in the modern era that those greats had. Today, specialization rules. Young athletes tend to lean toward a specific sport by middle school, get instruction in that sport, go to camps in that sport, give up other sports for their specialty.
"In those days, a lot of those highly successful athletes played multiple sports," he said.
Think about it. Chamberlain ran track and high jumped. Brown played basketball and was said to be the best lacrosse player ever. Jackie Robinson was a great running back at USC. Bo Jackson was a professional baseball player, as was Deion Sanders.
"If you are multi-talented as an athlete, you are very talented at different dimensions, different fields, different ways of training," Joseph said..
Unlike many in his field today, Joseph sees that as a plus, which is not surprising, since he played football, baseball and wrestled.
"A lot of athletes who are put into a single sport — baseball, football, basketball — from middle-school on, they lose a lot of the general athleticism they may get from playing all the sports," he said.
What he really is saying is that today they produce better athletes, but not necessarily better players. The words are not interchangeable.
If you don't believe that, watch the next time a football player or basketball player or soccer player is asked to make a first pitch at a baseball game.
And it's no different in reverse.
Ever watch Charles Barkley golf?
A champion sprinter isn't necessarily a great running back or wide receiver, because there are multiple and varied skills in each sport.
Joseph maintains he is charged with making the best athlete he can make, but everyone's best is different, limited by genetics, intelligence, will to win, toughness, desire.
I won't argue that Babe Ruth, if they could have gotten him the discipline to stick to today's dietary and physical training schedules, would have been better than he was and there's no imagining what he might have become.
And I'm still thinking that if you put Jerry West into today's NBA basketball, give him a 3-point line and put him in the weight room and his place among the greats would go up, not down.
