MORGANTOWN — Very little in football is missed by the unblinking eye of the television camera — especially since the advent of slow-motion replays and replays on every close call.
Add to that a play-by-play announcer, a color commentator who has spent much of his adult life either in huddles or coaching teams, and a rules expert and you, as a fan, come to believe you know all that there is to know.
But there is a hidden game of football, things the camera doesn't catch, things the announcers aren't privy to.
This is about that game, the one that is played out in film rooms and meeting rooms, on practice fields and through signals on the field and conversations off it.
It is this game that separates the likes of WVU quarterback JT Daniels from the rest through his intelligence, his leadership, and his personality for much of what transpires is under his control, given freedom to make calls and change plays and routes by offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and, of course, head coach Neal Brown.
And when you surround him with other intelligent experienced players on offense, the likes of center Zach Frazier and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton you have the makings of an offense that ranks tied for 11th in points scored with 46 per game.
It all began back in Harrell's days as one of the most prolific quarterbacks ever at Texas Tech under Mike Leach.
"I give JT a lot of freedom," Harrell said on Monday as Virginia Tech week got into full gear with this week being the second of three WVU will play on Thursday night, this time in Blacksburg.. "That's what I believe in. You got to let players play. As much time as we spend with them, if we can't get them to do what we want then maybe we're not doing a very good job coaching.
"Mike Leach always gave us a ton of freedom and that's how I've always been." Harrell continued. "If the quarterback can handle it and if he wants to, give him freedom and let him go play. Usually, if a quarterback feels good about a play, it's going to work. And if he doesn't, it won't work.
"If I call something he doesn't like, he'll change it and it will probably work better."
This goes with play calling, route selection, and pass protection schemes.
It comes from trust, something Daniels has earned from the coaching staff and his teammates since coming in this summer.
"JT's been really good. I had some experience with him before, only one half of play in a game before he was injured at USC. But I knew we were getting a good football player," Harrell said.
"He's probably exceeded expectations. He and I knew how intelligent he was, how much he studied, how much he worked at it. You knew you were getting a guy coming in who would be prepared, give you all he's got."
The changes that Daniels makes during games are minor, for they grow out of a weeklong back-and-forth over what plays will be used and why, what routes will be run, who will be targeted.
It is Harrell's offense but it is Daniels who drives it.
"A lot of it is preparation," Harrell said. "He sees the game pretty well, the way I want him to see it. We spend a lot of time together throughout the week. He's moved the offense and that's your job, moving the offense."
"We have great communication. It's very rare with an offense where you have full freedom to do everything. It's not a situation you want to do. A lot of it is a certain look we check into or a certain matchup we switch to this.
"So far I've done a really good job of being correct in pre-snap assessment and making the right decision. In general, it's that kind of relationship, that kind of system."
He offered up this example of what he means.
"A specific example was last week. I watch red zone tape on Thursdays. There are a few ways that cornerbacks play red-zone man-to-man coverage, especially from the 5-yard line in. Towson was a true press inside leverage team," he said.
"So, I talked to Bryce and KP [Kaden Prather] on Thursday and told them fades are not going to be thrown over the top. They are going to be quick back shoulder, don't waste time on a release, just go straight for the back pylons. That's what you saw on the first touchdown to KP."
That doesn't mean that they don't make in-game adjustments.
"If there's anything small that goes on during the game that I need to talk to them about, I go to them but for the most part that's done during the week," Daniels said.
The more they work together, the more time they put in studying and working on routes and timing, the more they succeed and that is why Daniels and Ford-Wheaton have become one of the most dangerous passing combinations in college football so far this season.
"It's a huge help to have someone like Bryce," Daniels said. "I've had that everywhere I've been, especially with Amon-Ra St. Brown at USC, now with the Detroit Lions. With Bryce's mentality it reminds me of me and Amon.
"We were always on the same plays. We saw the game the same way and understood it well. Bryce reminds of Amon in the way he approaches his preparation and I can tell him something in between plays and we'll run it and it'll click instantly."
"That stuff comes really natural for him. If you want to change something, or if we want him to get us into something or out of something, that's really easy for him. A lot of that is just his natural personality," Harrell said.
"He wants information. He's an intelligent kid. He probably understands protection as well as any college quarterback out there. He has a lot of experience with it, understands it. He and Frazier work together on that.
Every now and then you see Frazier turn around like 'What do you want to do here?' Frazier is making most of the protection calls and JT kind of works off of it, but if there's kind of an interesting look, they communicate together to make sure they are on the same page.
"That really helps. You got two really intelligent football players trying to get everyone lined up and making sure you get into the right thing. If that's the case, it gives you a good chance to be successful.
"The way two guys work together, getting us out of bad plays and into good plays, it makes our job as coaches a lot easier," Harrell said.
