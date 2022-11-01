MORGANTOWN — Late Saturday afternoon, after a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and in first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
In heaping high praise upon his team, who limped into the game bruised and battered and marched out of it looking like the two drummers and fife player in the famed painting from the Revolutionary War entitled "The Spirit of '76," Brown acknowledged his situation along with the fans' unrest and impatience with him and his program.
"People can be upset with me. I'm fine. But they can't question how those guys played today. They can be frustrated with me. But there shouldn't be any ill-will with those kids today. They competed and they played," he said.
The acknowledgement that a week from election day he no longer is people's choice was magnified by his willingness to openly criticize the Big 12 officiating crew that refused to call what seemed to be a crucial pass interference by TCU in the end zone as Kaden Prather tried to haul in a touchdown pass that could have changed the game.
In day's past, Brown would sidestep such questions, getting the point across that he didn't agree with a call, but stopped short of the lengths he went on Saturday, saying "I thought it was pass interference. I’ll watch it on tape, and I’ll still think it was pass interference. It was right in front of my face.
"If somebody can tell me what (pass interference) is, let me know. If that's not pass interference, I don't know what is. If our kid doesn't have a chance to make a play, it's got to be pass interference."
We offer this up not as evidence of bad officiating, but instead of an example that Brown understands he has nothing to lose now by speaking his mind without hesitation.
What are they going to do, fire him and send him to Morgantown to earn a living?
Brown right now, with a 3-5 record and coming off a losing season ended by a dreadful bowl performance, is in trouble with his record at WVU being 20-23.
He is clearly in the hot seat but should he be standing there against the bare wall alone?
Or should athletic director Shane Lyons be there beside him?
See, it isn't just football that has fallen on hard times. It is, for the most part, the WVU athletic department.
Football is the centerpiece, yes; followed by basketball and women's basketball and women's soccer and baseball, but times have been lean.
Heck, you can't even count on a national rifle championship every year now.
College sports are supposed to be fun, but they haven't been. WVU is an outlier in its own conference, the eastern most member of a midwestern conference. The championships are played in Kansas City and Dallas in the major sports.
WVU has no natural rivals, no history and with Oklahoma and Texas leaving, they are the most visible of the opponents WVU plays. Yes, Cincinnati's coming into the conference to give WVU a common foe and as long as Dana Holgorsen is at Houston, that will be fun.
But BYU? C'mon. Central Florida? It doesn't exactly get the heart palpitating.
Lyons came to WVU as athletic director in 2015 and things have deteriorated as far as being contenders in major sports.
The last four years in football the record is 20-23. The previous four years the record was 33-18. In his eight years as AD, the record of 53-41 while the eight years prior to him coming in the record was 66-37.
That is a downward trend and it's little different in men's basketball the last four years with WVU putting together a 71-58 record while going 105-39 the four years before that.
The women's team is no different, going 76-45 the last four years and losing coach Mike Carey while they were 101-44 the four previous years, now starting over with Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
But the most difficult blot on Lyons' record is the extension of Brown's contract after two years.
Brown had gone 5-7 and 6-4 ... a step forward from the first to the second year? Yes, but it was still 11-11 and it's hard to imagine that Alabama and Ohio State were in a bidding war over his services at the that time.
Now there is financial pressure on the Mountaineers to keep him.
Losing stinks and WVU is not exactly used to it or the kind of setting where it is accepted.
There's less partying, less tailgating, less enthusiasm and, in the end, less income for the schools and the local economy.
Yet prices soar with less bang for the buck and, to be perfectly honest, if there is anything that gripes the local gentry the most it well may be having to pay $9.95 a month to watch their teams play on ESPN+.
