NBA and West Virginia University basketball great Jerry West speaks at a dedication ceremony Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, for a statue of Rodney Clark "Hot Rod" Hundley outside WVU's arena in Morgantown. Hundley averaged 24.5 points per game at WVU from 1955-57, played in the NBA and broadcast Jazz games in New Orleans and Utah for 35 years. He died in March 2015 at age 80.