MORGANTOWN — Fact: West Virginia's men's basketball team next season returns players who provided only 7.2% of the minutes played last year, which ranks the fewest among Power 5 conference teams.
Question: Is that really a bad thing?
Think about it. This was a team that finished with a 16-17 record, under .500 and without an NCAA Tournament bid.
It didn't have a bad season because of inexperience. It had seven seniors on the roster.
It probably wouldn't be a good thing to have them back now, would it?
In fact, of the 10 teams returning the fewest minutes this year, only WVU and Minnesota, who finished at 13-17, were sub-.500 teams.
Here are the 10 teams which return the fewest minutes, according to barttovik.com, a site with way too much time on its hands as it turns out this kind of statistical trivia. It lists the team, the percentage of returning minutes, last year's record and the ranking of this year's transfer class among Power 5 schools:
West Virginia, 7.2%, 16-17, No. 19
Duke, 16.1%, 32-7, No. 78
Wake Forest, 16.1%, 25-10, No. 21
Illinois, 16.5%, 23-10, No. 2
Arkansas, 16.6%, 28-9, No. 5
South Carolina, 17.7%, 18-13, No. 62
LSU, 17.7%, 22-12, No. 8
Minnesota, 20.9%, 13-17, No. 37
Ohio State, 23.0%, 20-12, No. 20
Texas Tech, 25.8%, 27-10, No. 1
Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers' coach, was well aware of the rebuilding situation he was in as last season ended and he lost those seniors, saw forward Jalen Bridges transfer to Baylor and starting shooting guard Sean McNeil, one of the seniors with a year's eligibility left, transfer to Ohio State.
So, he aggressively went into the portal with a plan, replacing Bridges with comebacker Emmitt Matthews Jr., and replaced forward Isaiah Cottrell with Texas' Tre Mitchell, then went out and grabbed off some experienced guards in South Carolina's Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint from Iowa to replace McNeil and Taz Sherman, and brought in Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague, both junior college post players to fill a void he had a year ago.
How'd he do putting the pieces together? Huggins seems satisfied with his overhaul. And new guard Erik Stevenson is, too.
"We gone be just fine," he tweeted in response to the online list.
One point must be stressed. The transfer portal is mostly a quick fix and that explains the most intriguing aspect of the list.
Duke was No. 2 in losing 83.9% of the minutes played last year during Coach K's final season, one that finished at 32-7 with a run to the Final Four.
They didn't get much help out of the portal, either, ranking No. 78 among Power 5 schools with just two 3-star recruits ... but don't shed a tear for new coach Jon Scheyer.
He returns one of college basketball's top players in Jeremy Roach and brings in the top ranked recruiting class, leaving it with a No. 6 preseason ranking from CBS.
Seven of CBS' Top 25 recruits with experience went to teams on the list of fewest returning minutes, including its No. 5 player, Fardaws Aimaq, who averaged 18.9 points and 13.9 rebounds at Utah Valley, who went to Big 12 opponent Texas Tech.
Tech was No. 1 in transfers with three four-star recruits and a three-star.
Of interest to WVU was that Baylor's guard Matthew Mayer left for Illinois. Last year, he came into the Coliseum and scored 20 against WVU with 5 of 8 from the 3-point line while scoring only 9 at home against the Mountaineers but contributing 7 rebounds and 4 assists with no turnovers.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.