FAIRMONT — Marion County Communities of Shalom Prevention Coalition is inviting residents to participate in a community art project.
The group is asking for various forms of art work — paintings, ceramics, drawings, needlework, photography, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, digital art, poetry, printmaking, culinary or short stories — to be photographed and submitted for a book titled "Inspiration Through Tough Times." Music can be submitted with an internet link.
The idea of the project and book is to showcase residents' resiliency and creativity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Submitted pieces should be created during the pandemic and include a description of how the project helped the creator overcome stress or served as an inspiration.
Project Coordinator Jim Norton said the idea came from having conversations with members of the Communities of Shalom about how people kept their spirits up during the pandemic, which forced thousands of individuals into an unprecedented remote work situation. Norton said the pandemic was and still is a concerning time for many people.
"When the pandemic began, there was concern about the isolation that it created for many people, especially those who are retired or have no kids," Norton said.
Norton said the book is a way to celebrate the manner in which people overcame challenges and brought the community closer together. They have already began to receive submissions and Norton said there are some beautiful pieces submitted.
"The artwork is just fabulous — different types of paintings. I think people will be amazed at the talent that resides within our region," Norton said.
So far, Communities of Shalom has primarily received paintings and some poetry, but Norton hopes to see more variety such as crafts that people have created. Norton said he's looking forward to seeing more submissions, since the ones they've received so far have been so special.
Submissions are due by May 1 and should be sent to ShalomArtBook@gmail.com with a photo of the artwork or a link for music, a title of the work and the medium it was created in and a description of how it helped the individual through the pandemic.
The book is set to be ready in October 2023 and will be distributed throughout the community and to those who submitted artwork for free.
