FAIRMONT — Randy Farley will certainly be missed at the Marion County Board of Education.
Employees of the BOE, school board members and community leaders all gathered together Monday afternoon at the board's central office to congratulate Farley on his retirement.
In March, Farley announced his retirement after serving Marion County Schools for 46 years. His contract ends July 1.
At the celebration, Farley was given official proclamations of congratulation from several major Marion County organizations, such as Fairmont State University, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the Marion County Commission and the office of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1.
Presenting the proclamation from Fairmont State was its president, Mirta Martin, who thanked Farley for the programs and work he helped start between the university and the school system.
"This is a bittersweet time, and we wanted to recognize the efforts of this wonderful gentleman – both to Marion County and Fairmont State University," Martin said.
Martin expressed pride in the fact that Farley graduated from Fairmont State with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and called him, "a true Falcon with a true Falcon at heart."
Presenting the congratulations from Rep. McKinley was a representative from his office, Hannah Rittenhouse. She presented a brief message of thanks from McKinley, wishing Farley well in retirement.
"I've had several opportunities to meet with Congressman McKinley," Farley said. "They've all been fruitful meetings and I've always appreciated how he was always willing to listen."
The County Commission members also gave their congratulations, wishing Farley well in the next chapter of his life.
"It's nice when you can count on people in the community to support the school system and to help you make things happen," Farley said. "The commission was very instrumental in helping us get our aviation program off the ground."
The last of the official declarations of well-wishes came from Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
"Randall Farley has been extremely supportive of all chamber programs – allowing students to participate in offsite events for learning opportunities," Shaw said, reading the chamber's statement. "The Marion County Chamber of Commerce wishes Randall Farley the best of luck in his retirement."
After the official statements, other community leaders gave their congratulations. West Virginia Del. Guy Ward, R-White Hall, Nick Fantasia and others thanked Farley for his service to the county and the school system.
Finally, the school board, sans one member, gathered to thank Farley for his work for the schools, especially through the pandemic. James Saunders could not be in attendance due to health, but Donna Costello, Richard Pellegrin, Thomas Dragich and Mary Jo Thomas all came to Farley's side.
"[Farley] was the right person at the right time to guide us through the pandemic," Dragich said. "I have a great deal of respect for what [he's] done and how [he's] lead us through this."
Costello also shared her thoughts of working with Farley.
"I appreciate the time, I appreciate that we've respectfully disagreed at times ... So thank you," Costello said.
"I remember what a hard-working principal Randy was," Pellegrin said. "He was always there for the kids and his faculty. After becoming superintendent he was, again, there for all the kids, faculty and parents. Someone called this a bittersweet moment, but I think, for Randy, this has to be sweet."
"It speaks a lot for his dedication, he's had opportunities to go elsewhere but he chose to stay home," Thomas said. "He's touched all parts of the county and his work with the curriculum and instruction is just unparalleled."
Once Farley's contract is up, Donna Hage will be taking the position of superintendent. Hage will be sworn in at the central office July 1.
