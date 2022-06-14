BARRACKVILLE — With $300,000 to raise, the members of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society knew spaghetti dinners alone wouldn't cut it, so they're putting on a festival.
The society's first large-scale event will be the Inaugural Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and it will take place Saturday, June 18. Local craft vendors and food trucks will join live entertainment at the gathering – which will introduce patrons to Barrackville and its covered bridge.
"We've done some different fundraisers throughout the year, but we wanted to put this festival on to bring the community together and raise awareness for the bridge," said Cari Casuccio, president of the society. "The bridge is a staple in Barrackville, If it wasn't around, I know it'd be missed."
Just driving by, it'd be easy to assume the bridge is in solid shape. Aside from some peeling paint, it looks sturdy.
However, the large wooden bow supports holding up the bridge are compromised, and the Division of Highways has limited the bridge to only 10 people at a time.
"The [Division of Highways] estimated the repairs will cost at least $300,000. But they have 17 covered bridges in the state and no money for any of them," said Diana Marple, the society's secretary. "The DOH may own it legally, but the community has taken ownership of that bridge."
The bridge was preserved in the 1990s, when the state pumped $3.5 million into total restoration. But the repairs didn't last, and the bridge needs attention again.
The community has rallied behind Marple, Casuccio and the society members who are leading the push for fundraising and awareness to, at the very least, complete the most important repairs, which carry the $300,000 price tag.
This festival is shaping up to be a lot bigger than any of the organizers dreamed.
"We didn't think it'd be this big of an event, and we didn't think it'd end up as well organized as it is," Casuccio said. "If everything goes well, we hope we can have another one next year."
There are 44 vendors signed up to provide everything from snacks and activities to crafts and music. The festival will take place in front of Barrackville Elementary/Middle School – with food trucks and entertainment set up just down the street.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the music entertainment will start at 11 a.m.
The majority of the fundraising will come from the vendors buying out their slots. The bridge society will have an information table set up, where guests can make direct donations or purchase commemorative T-shirts with a stylized version of the bridge.
LovingWV teamed up with the society to produce the shirts and will donate a portion of the proceeds to the preservation efforts.
"Nobody has any background in fundraising or event planning so, for our first event, I think we're doing exceptionally well," Marple said. "It's unfortunate the bridge is in this situation at all, but the goal of the whole event is to raise awareness. That's our bridge, and we certainly want to try to save it."
For more information about the festival, or the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, visit its Facebook page by searching @SavetheBarrackvilleBridgeAgain.
