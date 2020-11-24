FAIRMONT — There was a point in Friday night's Class AA state quarterfinal between No. 6 Fairmont Senior and No. 14 Independence when the underdog Patriots were playing the powerhouse Polar Bears nearly tit for tat. Independence took an 8-0 lead over FSHS and was just two yards from tying the game at 15-15 going into the half.
But in the third quarter, Fairmont Senior senior running back Kieshawn Cottingham shut down any and all notions of a Patriots upset with a one-man scoring barrage that served as the peak of what eventually amounted to a jaw-dropping four-touchdown performance.
Cottingham, who had already scored the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Polar Bears a 15-8 lead, hit pay dirt three times in a two-minute span in the third quarter, ballooning Fairmont Senior's lead from 15-8 to 36-8 in the snap of a finger.
All told, Cottingham's virtuoso performance culminated in 126 scrimmage yards on 12 total touches and four touchdowns as he powered the Polar Bears on to the state semifinals and a rematch with Bluefield this upcoming Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.
"It was good to see him finally get rewarded for all of the hard work he's put in — he's consistently one of our hardest working guys, and you couldn't be happier for a competitor like him," Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said of Cottingham's big day.
Cottingham's breakthrough game put his full repertoire and skill set on display as a runner and overall playmaker within Fairmont's spread, air raid system.
His versatility and dynamism as a pass receiver showed through on his first touchdown when he fired out of the backfield on a wheel route up the sideline and got a step on his defender before quarterback Gage Michael dropped a dime to him for a 60-yard score. Then on each of his three second-half touchdowns, which covered 7, 7 and 6 yards, Cottingham blended his patented speed and shiftiness with a newfound north-south grittiness that has been a long time in the making.
On the first of his scores, Cottingham took a handoff up the middle and bullied his way up the middle, eventually going full extension to reach the ball across the goal line with multiple defenders on his back. On the second, Cottingham swiped a handoff, made a quick cut, and simply strolled into the end zone untouched. And then on the third, he took a toss from Michael, darted for the edge and won an easy foot race to the pylon.
Voting for next week's Player of the Week will begin after the conclusion of Saturday's Fairmont Senior-Bluefield game and will conclude on Monday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.