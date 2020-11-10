FAIRMONT — After collecting ballots and calculating the results of last week's general election, staff of the Marion County Clerk's office and poll workers returned to the Marion County Election Center Monday for canvassing.
Despite the unusually large number of absentee and mail-in ballots requested by people of Marion County, the ones returned after election day last Tuesday were not enough to upset any of the contested races, even locally.
"It is highly, highly unlikely," Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said. "The closest race we had was separated by about 74 votes and that is not going to be anywhere near enough."
According to Kincaid, the office received 113 ballots after election day that were still postmarked for last Tuesday, meaning they were eligible to be counted. She said the poll workers had to make sure each one was postmarked by the deadline before counting them as valid.
"I knew we would have some come in," Kincaid said. "We just had to be very careful and make sure they had the right postmark for the election date."
Additionally, the office received 201 provisional ballots, which could not all be counted for reasons Kincaid explained.
"We had a total of 201, and we have roughly 29 or 30 that are actually going to be counted," Kincaid said. "The criteria is kind of all over the board, but the reasons the provisionals can be counted is if it's a poll worker at a polling place that is not their normal place to vote, then of course we count that. If someone is registered inactive, we can absolutely count that ballot."
However, some of the provisional ballots in question could not be counted, whether it be because the voter's registration was not up to date, or if the voter was registered in another county.
"It's when someone has a cancelled registration and they haven't had activity for years and years, in a case like that we don't count it," Kincaid said. "If they are registered in another county, if they're not registered at all — it's things like that that make their ballot ineligible."
Despite the large amount of absentee ballots and early voters, Kincaid said election day itself went well for her staff and the poll workers, thanks to the preparations made and tested in the primary election. Kincaid said the voting results will be certified at a meeting of the Marion County Commission.
"It has helped tremendously," Kincaid said. "We knew a little more about what to expect. Still a few little surprises here and there, but nothing major thankfully. We made through it in-tact, and we'll make sure that all the results are accurate."
