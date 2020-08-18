FAIRMONT — The handful of additional 100-yard jogs by a couple of North Marion linemen at Monday's first official practice weren't because they needed the extra conditioning, North Marion 12-year coach Daran Hays said, it was simply because the spot they set their water bottles were at one of Roy Michael Field, while the majority of their drill work was at the other.
"Every time we hit water, they have to go to their station — their station might be 100 yards away, it might be 20 yards away, it might be 5, but they're all spread out and it gets them away from each other," Hays said.
There were a total of seven separate water stations designated by Hays and his NMHS coaching staff, he said, that split up the 45 or so players at the Huskies' opening practice on Monday into smaller groups. "I think we came up with a great plan," Hays said.
North Marion's division of players during water breaks was just one of the many adjustments made by football coaches in Marion County and throughout the entire state due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as official fall practice started on Monday.
Each of Marion County's three teams in East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion kicked off their preseason practice schedules with a.m. sessions on Monday (NMHS doubled up with an evening practice as well). All three county squads will open their season in just under three weeks on Friday, Sept. 4.
"Today, we had a lot of stuff where we were just going over procedures," said second-year East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle, whose Bees are coming off what was a surprising 4-6 season in 2019.
Yet, despite the daily practice prep rigmarole imposed by COVID-19, both coaches and players were grateful for the chance to get on the field for an official practice, a needed positive sign toward the potential of playing an actual season this fall.
"Everybody is energized and excited to be out here. We're yelling, jumping around, we're all excited to be here," said rising East Fairmont senior Adam Earls, a returning two-way starter at wide receiver and linebacker for the Bees. "I love it."
"It felt really good, and we looked pretty good out there today for it being the first day," said NMHS rising senior Garrett Conaway, a reigning Class AA all-state selection at defensive end last season. "I feel like everybody fared pretty well, everybody was pretty on target, and it was a real good practice."
"We've been having our flex days — coach lined them up to end whenever real practice starts — so we've knocked the rust off," said Fairmont Senior rising senior linebacker Nicky Scott, "so now it's just about being back out here, all the coaches, everybody.
"It's just good to be out here with the vibe of football season."
Talk to coaches and players, and sure, there are a handful of gripes concerning all of the precautionary measures and the practical vs. optical side of certain specific restrictions, but overall, they're eager to express gratitude for whatever time they get to spend on the field with teammates and coaches this season, especially with the creeping reality it could all go up in flames at a moment's notice. The old cliches of taking everything one day at a time and playing every game like it might be your last finally have hints of truth and merit to them.
"Honestly, for me, I think I'm more hyped up this year to get going because I don't know how many games we're gonna have," Scott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.