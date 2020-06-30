COVID-19 forces popular road race into virtual model

FAIRMONT — Although it will be the same distance, runners who take part in the annual Run 2 Read 5K will finish faster than ever this year.
That's because the race will go virtual this year, and runners who sign up to support the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County will run the distance on their own, and submit their times to the race director at a later date.
"Our plan is to allow runners to run the race — the distance, that is — wherever they want to," said Mark Sutyak, race director of the Run 2 Read 5K. "Then they would submit their times to runtoread@hotmail.com for review."
Normally, the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County has two Run 2 Read races a year, one being a half marathon in January, and the other being a 5K through Fairmont in July. According to Sutyak, the decision to make this year's race virtual was to make sure everyone who wanted to contribute to the nonprofit fundraiser could do so while still participating in an activity.
"At this time, one of the big reasons we went virtual is a side effect of the COVID issue," Sutyak said. "People aren't real comfortable yet coming together for events like this. This is an opportunity for them to still run, still race, but not have to come to congregate together."
Kay Nesselrotte, executive director of the Literacy Volunteers, said even though the race will not be a traditional group event or activity, it will likely still get attendance from people who just like to support the organization.
"I think we have a lot of people that are committed to the organization," Nesselrotte said. "At this point in time it's more about just being committed to helping the organization."
The advantage to having a virtual race as well may encourage more people to participate. Sutyak said the change has also led to the return of a 10K race, which just costs $5 more than the 5K. Sutyak also said having a live event can incur more costs, which won't take place due to this format.
"This format allows us more flexibility," Sutyak said. "And it helps us deal with the potential low turnout. At the end of the day it is for charity, and if a charity has to pay a timing company and pay various insurances and give out items for volunteers, then that cuts into the profit and the purpose for the event."
While Literacy Volunteers receives funding from the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, the nonprofit still needs to raise some of its own funds to continue providing service to the community. Nesselrotte said she is still confident the Run 2 Read race will be a success for the organization because people know their mission is important.
"It is extremely important," Nesselrotte said. "Although it's going to look a little different, it is important to us."
Despite the changes that had to be made to the race this year, Sutyak said it has already been well received by the community. People can sign up for the race by emailing runtoread@hotmail.com, and Sutyak said he is looking forward to seeing the turnout.
"Since going virtual, we have had a handful of people sign up," Sutyak said "It really allows that other half to still feel like they're part of the event and still contribute to the Literacy Volunteers, but on their own."
Sutyak said the cost for the 5K remains $20, and costs $25 for the 10K. Race times are due by July 31, and prizes and race T-shirts will be mailed out to runners following the tabulation of results.
