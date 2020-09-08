COVID-19 forces WVU to move classes online until Sept. 25

MORGANTOWN — A continued increase in COVID-19 cases has forced West Virginia University to cancel in-person classes that were scheduled to start today.
However, online classes will continue along with regular university operations with staff and faculty reporting as scheduled.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, all undergraduate courses in Morgantown will move online through Friday, Sept. 25. The only exception are health science classes where students have hands-on clinical rotations. Graduate and professional courses will continue in person.
Research activities and courses already offered online remain unchanged. Campus operations in Morgantown will continue as planned, unless supervisors indicate otherwise.
All activities on other WVU campuses and in counties other than Monongalia County will continue as planned.
The change in course delivery is in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus, as well as concern for the probability of increased cases after several reports of parties held over Labor Day weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.
“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health. “There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events.”
WVU placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension on Sept. 6 amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. Additional sanctions are pending. These actions followed similar announcements Sept. 2 and 3, Aug. 20 and 26.
WVU officials are still working to identify other students who attended the off-campus gatherings and will respond to bring charges against those found violating the Student Code of Conduct. WVU is also working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.
Though most undergraduate classes will be delivered remotely through Sept. 25, the university intends to return to on-campus course delivery on Sept. 28 if conditions allow. WVU will re-evaluate the public health situation on Sept. 23 and advise whether on-campus learning will resume. If it is deemed safe to return, on-campus learning will begin again on Monday, Sept. 28.
“If any students traveled home for the holiday weekend and have their materials to learn remotely, we ask those students to remain where they are right now,” said Corey Farris, dean of students. “However, we are strongly advising students who did not travel over the weekend to remain in Morgantown during this time. We have every intention of bringing our students back to campus to resume in-person classes, but that all depends on how our campus community responds in the coming days.”
WVU also will temporarily suspend and reduce the number of in-person recreational activities and further limit capacity at events planned on campus. Additionally, more activities will be offered virtually. More information will be shared this afternoon regarding events and activities.
Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students should not visit campus and are asked to stay in your Morgantown area residence except when necessary.
Meanwhile, WVU reminds students, faculty and staff to complete the daily wellness survey.
