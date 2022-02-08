Elkins — Davis & Elkins College and Mon Health System Inc. signed an agreement Monday to offer nursing students a scholarship opportunity and employment guarantee upon graduation.
The Mon Health Scholars program is open to students entering the associate’s or bachelor’s degree programs as well as those transitioning from LPN to ASN.
The program pairs the D&E nursing education of distinction and excellence with clinical rotation throughout the region including new opportunities within the Mon Health System. Mon Health is the parent company of Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.
“We are very pleased for this opportunity to become a Mon Health Scholars program campus,” Davis & Elkins College President Chris A. Wood said. “When we talk about D&E, it stands for Davis & Elkins and it also stands for distinction and excellence. Today, we’re particularly talking about the excellence of the faculty we have to lead our nursing program. The result of that program that has been built over so many years is excellent nurses. Today, Mon Health is recognizing the excellence of this program and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity for this partnership.”
The scholarship provides financial support that can include tuition, textbooks and academic fees. Once they earn their nursing degree, graduates are guaranteed employment within the Mon Health System.
“Our goal is to grow our own,” Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg said. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the opportunity to be here to partner with you, to be able to open up doors and opportunities for future nurses. We need to keep people here in West Virginia because our neighbors, our brothers, our sisters and our families need to have the best and we do have that here.”
Also taking part in the ceremony were D&E Executive Vice President Rosemary Thomas, D&E Board of Trustees Chair Mark Barber, D&E Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rob Phillips, Chair of the D&E Division of Nursing Dr. Huixin Wu, Mon Health Chief Nurse Executive Krystal Atkinson, Mon Health System Director Talent Acquisition Lotoya Henry-Ojugbana and Mon Health Chief Human Resources Officer Katie Davison. Davis & Elkins nursing faculty were also in attendance.
Scholarship applicants must be admitted into the D&E nursing program and maintain a college cumulative GPA of 2.0, while still meeting the GPA requirements for the D&E Nursing Program. Students who have less than 12 credits of college coursework must have a high school GPA of 3.0. Students also must be a resident of West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Maryland. Mon Health System will select award recipients for each fall and spring semester.
Students interested in applying for the Mon Health Scholars program may visit: www.dewv.edu/mon-health-scholars-program-for-de-nursing/.
In concert with D&E’s mission to “prepare and inspire students for success and for thoughtful engagement in the world,” the Division of Nursing seeks to provide students with a personalized quality education designed to prepare graduates to practice as registered nurses and to provide a foundation for lifelong learning and future professional development. Students may elect to pursue an Associate of Science in nursing or Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Programs also are available for transition from LPN to ASN and an online RN to BSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.