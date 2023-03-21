FAIRMONT — The original completion date of the East Dale Elementary expansion project was November 2022. It was delayed to spring, but now completion may take even longer.
For more than 20 years, families in the area have asked the Marion County Board of Education to add eight classrooms for pre-K and Kindergarten. The project is nearly complete now after starting in 2022 but has hit several roadblocks due to shortages of materials.
"We're at the mercy of the supply chain," School Superintendent Donna Heston said. "This is not something unique to Marion County Schools. We're hopeful for the completion of the project, but it's out of our hands."
The piece that has delayed much of the final construction is an electric gear box that will allow the addition's heating and cooling system to operate. Without heat in the building, contractors are unable to lay the new floor tiles.
The gear box was originally scheduled to arrive before the fall of 2022, but its delay pushed the completion date to March. The piece was supposed to have been shipped March 8, but the district hasn't received word on the component's status.
L.D. Skarzinski, the district's administrative assistant over facilities, has made sure that the contractors are completing all the work they can without the gear box component in place. His hope is that when it arrives, all that will be left to do will be to test and inspect the system it's a part of.
"I'm disappointed obviously because we're so far behind, but we're going to stay at it," Skarzinski said.
Pierpont College Academy
Monday night, the Marion County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with Pierpont Community & Technical College to join its new College Academy.
The Pierpont College Academy will allow high school students in participating counties to earn a liberal studies associate degree while attending high school.
This is accomplished using the same avenues as the dual credit system already in place in Marion County. Monongalia and Upshur Counties have already joined the program and Marion County is next in line.
Monday, the board approved the measure and at the board's meeting on April 17, representatives from Pierpont will attend to hold an official signing of the agreement.
"This is something that we've been working on for a number of months in collaboration with Pierpont to offer additional opportunities for our students," Heston said. "We're particularly interested in the opportunities it will offer for sign language interpreters; we have a need for that in Marion County Schools."
Library Partnership
The board heard a presentation from Larissa Cason, executive director of the Marion County Public Library System.
Cason has made presentations to several organizations that support the libraries, including Fairmont City Council and the Marion County Commission. The board of education received information about the overall status of the library system, but also about the programs the two organizations collaborate on together.
The library allows teachers in the school system to borrow materials for the classrooms for extended periods, provides media specialists in the schools with library cards and holds library card drives in elementary schools around the county.
"We also arrange with teachers to visit the library with their students," Cason said. "This happens a lot with Fairview and Mannington because the schools are so close to the libraries."
Heston said the services the library provides are invaluable to the school district and she's excited to see the continuation of collaboration between the library and the school district.
"Offering the normal services that a library offers while also enhancing what our teachers do and what they request and [Cason] touched on some of the great fruit of that relationship we have with the library," Heston said. "This is just an additional layer of support for our families and our schools and one that is empowering our teachers as well."
