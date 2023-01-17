MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins has always had a special bond with his former players, a tradition he carried over to West Virginia.
That is at the core of his newest coaching hire, replacing his longtime assistant Larry Harrison with DerMarr Johnson, perhaps the most celebrated player he ever recruited.
Stop by the WVU basketball facility sometime and you might understand just how Huggins is with his former players. You're as liable to run into Kevin Jones or Truck Bryant or Nat Adrian, if he's back from overseas, or John Flowers or even Da'Sean Butler — well, you get the picture — as you are to run into any of his current players.
They have the run of the place. They can come in during the off-season and shoot or work in the weight room or simply chat.
The connection is strong, so strong that just on Sunday, Huggins was on the phone with Joe Mazzulla, who has some coaching duties of his own as coach of the Boston Celtics. They talked about, well, coaching and the problems Huggins is facing today.
Huggins is fortunate enough to have among his more than 900 victories two glory days to lean back upon — that Final Four team here at WVU and another Final Four team at Cincinnati.
But his best team didn't go to the Final Four. It was at Cincinnati, the team where he coached Kenyon Martin, who became the National Player of the Year and was ranked No. 1 in the country for 12 weeks.
Huggins believes nothing but bad luck kept that team from winning the national championship, with Martin breaking a leg in the opening game of the Conference USA Tournament. How much difference did that injury make?
They beat Saint Louis, 84-41, in the final game of the regular season, then after Martin's injury they lost to the same Billikens, 68-58.
But back to DeMarr Johnson.
Coming out of high school in 1999 he was a consensus Top 5 recruit in the nation, according to Bill Koch, a former Cincinnati Post and Enquirer sportswriter who covered him. Most thought he would skip college and go directly to the NBA.
The 6-9 guard from Riverdale, Maryland, was described as "Magic Johnson with a jump shot" or "the next Penny Hardaway," another NBA star.
Recruited by Huggins and his then-assistant Mick Cronin, Johnson decided to spend a year at Cincinnati to build up his strength, putting scouts at ease about him.
He was the final link to a team that would go 29-4 with Martin, Jermaine Tate, Kenny Satterfield, Pete Mickeal and a future All-American, Steve Logan, coming off the bench.
In that year, with that group, Johnson averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. The next year he entered the draft and went No. 6 to the Atlanta Hawks.
The glass slipper in this Cinderella story ended, however, when, on Sept. 13, 2002, Johnson's Mercedes ran into a tree in suburban Atlanta in the early morning hours while he and a few friends were returning from a nightclub.
He suffered four broken vertebrae, with doctors suggesting he might never play basketball again.
"I never believed that," he told Koch. "My body felt fine. I just couldn't move my neck."
He wound up playing three years with the Hawks, then five years with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. His final year was 2007-08 before heading overseas to play in China, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Columbia, the Philippines, Argentina, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
His best year after the accident was in Denver when he averaged 7.1 points a game.
In 2017, he decided to get back into the college game and was brought into Cincinnati as a student assistant by Cronin, where he's been ever since.
Huggins jumped at the chance to get him.
"Obviously, DeMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said in the school's release. “He has a great amount of experience from being the national player of the year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career.
“He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike. He has a tremendous presence in the Washington, D.C. area, being one of the most-recognized athletes to come out of there in a long time. I’m thrilled that he’s joining our program and look forward to him getting on the court.
