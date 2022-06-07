FAIRMONT — For some, it was a sad day, but for others, it's a joyful new beginning.
The Marion County Humane Society began demolishing their old building located at 2731 Locust Avenue with help from Cook Brothers Building and Excavation on Monday afternoon.
They are currently working on a $1.5 million project to build a new building that is three times bigger than the old one on land the organization already owns. The building will five cat rooms with outdoor porches and rooms with garage stall doors and run areas for dogs, according to Jonna Spatafore, director of Marion County Humane Society.
"I just see the future. When that building came down, that was us moving forward into a much better place for the animals of Marion County. They'll have more room and better facilities — it's going to be amazing when it's all said and done," Spatafore said.
On Monday, humane society employees gathered to watch the demolition process. Tom Duckworth from Cook Brothers Building and Excavation demolished half of the building with an excavator and will finish Tuesday morning. They will remove debris and flatten the area to get it ready for construction. There is an estimated six to nine months to complete the build, once construction begins.
Spatafore said they are estimating and looking forward to being in the new building in March 2023.
The original block building was built in 1978 and had several leaks and no insulation, according to Spatafore. The space for the animals was also inadequate, so everyone expressed excitement for the new building.
The animals are currently being housed in temporary quarters at 864 Husky Highway. Spatafore said they are happy they did not have to close operations while the build is underway, but space is significantly more limited at the temporary location with only 10 dog kennels and around 15 cat cages. Because of the limited space, they are primarily pulling animals from being in animal control facilities and have a wait-list for owner-surrenders.
"The owner-surrender dogs are in a home and they're taken care of, whereas the animal control dogs are dogs that are strays or have been saved from bad situations. Because it is a animal control facility, she tries very hard not to euthanize, but there is always that risk... It's challenging, but if we would have had to close, we wouldn't have been able to help any of them," Spatafore said.
Marion County Humane Society kennel technician Megan Stewart said she is excited about the new facility because they will be able to house more animals and have more animal adoptions.
"It's going to be a great opportunity for us to get a new set up with all of the animals. It's going to be a new chapter and I'm so excited," Stewart said.
Spatafore agreed.
"I don't get attached to buildings... To me a building is just a building. It's the memories you make inside that building and that you'll take away from there — that's the important things. To me, I still have all of those memories, so I don't need that building there to remind me," Spatafore said.
The humane society is still fundraising and taking donations for the building fund. They will be hosting fundraisers including a bike run on August 20, bingo on September 11 and December 4. They will also be attending Hometown Market events, an event in Mannington on June 25. They are at Petworks in Middletown Commons every month to showcase pets that are up for adoption.
"We're working it as hard as we can," Spatafore said.
The Marion County Humane Society can be reached on their website, their Facebook or at 304-366-5391.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.