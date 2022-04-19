FAIRMONT — The nonprofit Soup Opera got a $10,000 boost from the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Club Monday evening at Morris Park.
Most of the money was raised over the year, but part of it was raised at the 18th Annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, which was held on February 26 at Morris Park. There were over 40 tournament participants, according to Phillip Burton, co–founder of the memorial disc golf club. Using the motto "No whimps, no whiners," the tournament is held each year regardless of the weather conditions.
The Ice Bowl is a national disc golf tournament typically held in winter months. Their goal is to raise local awareness of disc golf and funds for local of regional charities based on helping end food insecurity.
Burton and his wife and cofounder Rebecca Burton and club members presented the funds to Soup Opera staff on Monday.
The Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Club selected the Soup Opera the year of their first tournament and it stuck. Since then, they have raised an estimated $60,000 to $70,000 for the Soup Opera, Burton said.
"We just have a special place in our heart for the Soup Opera. They’re so grassroots and truly know the people," Co–founder Rebecca Burton said.
Soup Opera Kitchen Coordinator Misty Tennant said the donation will be used to purchase food to be served and for items in the grocery bags that are sent on the fourth Friday of the month.
Pre COVID–19, the Soup Opera served between 100 and 120 people a day, Tennant said. They re–opened this week and have an average of 45 patrons, but Tennant expects numbers to increase.
"I think it’s awesome that the community steps up. If it wasn’t for the community, the Soup Opera would not be where it’s at today. They support us every year. In February, when this happens, our donations are down because everyone is recuperating from the holidays and what not," Tennant said.
Heather Bonecutter, board member and disc golf club member, has been playing disc golf for around four years. She said it's a great way to get exercise and have fun.
"It’s fun to come out, goof off with our friends and throw some plastic for a good cause...Disc golf for me is like free therapy. You just get out there and throw some stuff and then you feel better," Bonecutter said.
Rebecca Burton agreed and added that getting to interact with people is the best part.
"What’s really fun is that you meet people that you would never meet. I mean, you meet people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s really a nice melting pot," Burton said.
The Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Club has leagues of varying ages and genders, which meet weekly to practice at Morris Park. Anyone interested in participating can visit their Facebook here or just come out to a practice. Bonecutter said they rent out discs to those interested in pursuing the sport.
Donations for the Soup Opera are always welcome, Tennant said. You can donate food, hygiene products and clothing or your time. The Soup Opera is located at 425 Quincy St. It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.
