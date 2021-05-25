FAIRMONT — Usually, Marion County families have to travel far to enjoy a museum, however, the Marion County Discovery Center is looking to change that.
The nonprofit children's museum hopes to create a space for anyone of any age to come enjoy learning science, history and other subjects right in their backyard.
"Our focus is getting kids excited about education," said Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Discovery Center and Marion County Family Resource Network. "The roots of poverty come from lack of education, lack of opportunity and substance abuse. These are the issues we look to work on."
Jarman and a like minded group sought to begin working to bring a Discovery Center to Marion County four years ago. Now in 2021, all of the pieces and all the people are in place, they just need financial support.
"We just have to have financial support," Jarman said. "We're looking at bank loans for a building. But we can't open our doors until we get a loan or more donations."
Jarman said he and his team have talked to organizations such as the Marion County Commission and the Benedum Foundation for funding. Both groups are more than happy to lend support, but not till the Discovery Center opens its doors.
Many individuals have stepped up and made small, one-time donations. Some groups have donated as well, but Jarman said, while these donations help tremendously, their next step of finding a building will take larger donations or a loan.
"We need help in either a donation, or a financial institution stepping up and saying, 'Yeah is this worth us helping with.'"
Ray Garton, od Barrackville, a member of the Discovery Center Board of Directors and local paleontologist, is providing many of the exhibits for the center. Garton is organizing a fundraiser this July to generate revenue for the project.
The Discovery Center is teaming up with 'The Turtleman' Ernie Brown Jr., who is known for his exhibitions of wild animals. He will be in Fairmont on July 17 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Crystalline Event Center in East Side.
General admission will be $7 and children six and under get in for free. All proceeds from the event will go to funding the Discovery Center.
"He's a great guy, loves kids and it's a lot of fun," Garton said. "I've known him personally for a few years and it's always great to work with him."
Garton said previous events he has done with Turtleman have been well-attended.
"It's a little unusual that we're charging admission," Garton said. "But that's the only way the Discovery Center can make money to actually open."
Right now, the Discovery Center has its eyes on the old OIC building in downtown Fairmont, just below the public library and across from the bus station facing Jackson Street.
"It will be another venue for education that the community wouldn't be able to get anywhere else," Garton said. "Our community doesn't like to travel that far, so bringing it here brings a lot of educational opportunity."
The biggest challenge the Discovery Center has at the moment is getting people to step up and donate.
"It seems like a lot of people are excited to have something like this, but we aren't getting the funding from anyplace," Garton said. "When we can get it open, we have revenue to keep it open. That's what we're looking at, just some revenue to get it open."
The Discovery Center is accepting donations of any size and they can be sent virtually or in the mail. To donate online, visit their Facebook page by searching Marion County Discovery Center. Donations can be mailed to Marion Co. Discovery Center, 305 Washington St., Fairmont, WV 26554.
Donations of $20 or more will receive a mask with the Discovery Center logo on it. Any questions about the center should be sent to marioncountydiscoverycenter@gmail.com.
