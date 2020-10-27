PLEASANT VALLEY — By the end of this week, Morris Park will have nearly 500 Christmas display lights set up throughout its trail.
Organized by the South Fairmont Rotary Club, the Celebration of Lights is a tradition that both raises money for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and also gives families an attraction to see over the holiday season.
While the number of displays has grown every year since the Celebration of Lights began almost 13 years ago, the growth has leveled out in recent years due to the space available at the park.
"By the time we have all the new ones out, it will be about 500," said Jim Chadwell, a member of the South Fairmont Rotary Club. "Until we can do electrical upgrades, we can't handle any more."
Once set up, the Celebration of Lights will allow for families to drive or walk through Morris Park at a cost of $10 per carload or $5 for adults and $2 for children under the age of 12 on walking nights beginning in November. The 500 light displays cover about 1.3 miles of trail at Morris Park, and to get them all set up for the event, the Rotary Club got some help from volunteers from Mon Power over this past weekend.
"With Celebration of Lights specifically, we are always looking for opportunities to give back to the communities where we live and work," said Will Boye, spokesman for Mon Power. "This is a great opportunity for us to contribute to an important community event, and it's also a great team-building exercise for employees across various business lines who might not otherwise interact with each other."
Boye said Mon Power has been contributing volunteers for this process since 2015, and despite the changes that had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the company was still able to contribute nearly 30 volunteers for the Celebration of Lights.
"We typically have a couple of line workers from White Hall show up with a truck to hang some of the elevated displays," Boye said. "This year, what they have done is they have limited the volunteer teams to no more than 10 employees, but it's a wide variety of employees."
Chadwell said Friday was the most populated day at the park, with dozens of volunteers from the Rotary Club and from Mon Power aiding in the setup of lights.
"We had about 40 people working here on Friday," Chadwell said. "I think it has worked great."
