MORGANTOWN — What can you draw from the first week of conference play in the Big 12?
If anything, it told you to buckle up your seatbelt because this season is going to be a wild ride.
"I felt that the first week just watching college football," said Baylor coach Dave Arana, who brings his Bears into Mountaineer Field this week for a noon game on ABC.
It started with Kansas State bouncing back from losing its opener to Arkansas State by stunning No. 3 Oklahoma for a second straight season, throwing the conference race wide open and leading to questions of whether the Big 12 will be able to have a representative in the College Football Playoff.
Then there was the wild west shoot out that featured Texas, a Top 25 team, having to go all out to beat unranked Texas Tech in a season in which the Red Raiders aren't expected to be a conference contender. It took not only overtime for the Longhorns to win 63-56, but they had to score the game's last three touchdowns to do it.
There were true freshmen quarterbacks pressed into duty winning — ask West Virginia's Neal Brown and Oklahoma State's Shane Illingworth about that — and there was Iowa State, which was ranked No. 23 to open the season only to lose to Louisiana-Lafayette, almost losing to TCU, another Big 12 team not picked to contend.
The final score in that one was 37-34 as TCU has to bring injured Max Duggan off the bench in the second half to complete 16-of-20 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns to almost engineer the upset.
Let's just take a look at what is going on, and why not start with Oklahoma, which doesn't lose at home very often and normally finds a way to outscore any opponent it thinks can match them score for score. But that has changed recently as most of the Sooners' recent Big 12 losses have followed a similar script.
Just what is the common thread?
"For us, all were home games and we've had pretty significant leads in all of them. That's the common thing," Sooner coach Lincoln Riley said.
And the cause of that?
"We got too result-oriented, and I think that's my fault," Riley answered. "You are playing good against a team and you get a chance to separate and, whether you put it on cruise control because you think you got it locked up or you start to panic at the first sign of things not going right...either one you are reacting to game situations instead of reacting to your standard of play.
"That's something we have to do a better job with, but listen, it's not ever easy to put people away. People think you've been rolling right along, why not keep doing it? These (opponents) got scholarship players, too. The absolute bottom line is we have to be less result-oriented and stay true to our standard of play."
What, then, does it look from the other side? What does K-State know that few others seem to know about beating Oklahoma? How did they mount a second-half comeback to put the upset off?
"At halftime we challenged our guys in a positive way. We told them they hadn't played well but that we were still in the game," second-year Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. "We talked about staying in the game and that we could win if we get them into the fourth quarter. That's something we talked about all week."
Doing it wasn't easy. K-State not only was coming off an embarrassing loss, but was down eight players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with three of them being starters on offense and three more starters on defense, Klieman said. And they also had to do it on the road, which is challenging enough when you have set road routines, but even more so this year where life on the road in the Big 12 is something no one has experienced.
K-State normally would fly to Oklahoma.
"We bused," Klieman noted. "It was no big deal, just five hours. It gave the players a chance to look at their notes and we stopped halfway. Everyone had a mask on the entire time on the bus and the kids enjoyed having a chance to look at more film. The hotel was a big property, so we had some room."
Other teams went about it in different ways.
Neal Brown put his West Virginia team on lockdown
"We didn't let anyone leave the hotel once we got there," he said of the Mountaineers road game in Stillwater. "The seating on the plane was changed so we could socially distance, which meant we took fewer support staff. And we took a few more buses so we had room."
And playing in a stadium that could seat 60,000 to 90,000 people with no fans or 15,000 or so presented a different atmosphere. Klieman and Kansas State probably benefitted from that at Oklahoma, which can be a raucous place.
"It was loud, so we had to use some silent snaps," Klieman said. "Obviously, it was not near as loud as what college football is all about. There was still an impact, being on the road, but not what it is if there's 90,000 in there.
WVU played at Oklahoma State, where normally the fans are within feet of the benches and where students pound inflatable batons against the cement walls, creating a din of sound.
"It was just awkward," Brown said. "We played our first game with just families there. I don't think the competition on the field is any different. I don't think the guys on the field play any less hard. The atmosphere just isn't there. The things that make college football great — the fans, the smell of tailgating, the passion...we do a man trip walking into the stadium that is a line with fans and you feel that energy. That's the part people miss.
"We got a passionate fan base here and some of our fans' greatest memories are being right there in Mountaineer Field. I just feel for our true fans who can't come to games right now. There's something missing, but it's better than the alternative which is not playing at all."
Brown did put forth a little hint that this will change shortly at Mountaineer Field.
"It's not ideal," Brown said. "We hope to soon have fans here and hope to have an announcement shortly, but we won't have any for the Baylor game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.