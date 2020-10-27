FAIRMONT — When a company leader plans an employee picnic, they may not take into account the location and the effect that alone will have on employees.
Sam Wilmoth, Title IX education specialist at West Virginia University, said leaders should consider inclusion when making decisions like this, because a person with a disability may be left out of a picnic without proper thought.
"We are all capable of good will, so I don't think we are excluding people on purpose," Wilmoth said. "Sometimes, even a small decision like, 'Where is the employee picnic,' has downstream effects. Part of what I'm advocating for as the beginning of this conversation is that we begin to try to think that through a little bit."
Wilmoth led a virtual diversity and inclusion seminar with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Monday, to educate business owners and employees on how to not only create a more diverse business climate, but how to make it an inclusive community as well.
One of Wilmoth's points in the virtual seminar was that diversity for the sake of it is not enough and that people need to delve into the principles of their business environment.
"If you ask me, organizations run better when there is more diversity," Wilmoth said. "Often what organizations will do, is say, 'We need to get more diversity in our organization,' and then they will just stop their analysis there. And I think that's a problem."
Tina Shaw, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said this has been a request in the Marion County business community for some time now. She said the seminar is a way to get the conversation about diversity and inclusion started on a county level, and Wilmoth's experience in the subject would be a good introduction.
"We got a great response to it," Shaw said. "All we want to do is try to get the conversation started within the workplace, how things are changing and what employers and employees need to be aware of."
Prior to the seminar, Shaw said the business owners of Marion County, a community filled with small businesses, may want to find ways to improve their models to be more inclusive of people, which was the purpose of the seminar.
"As far as small businesses go, they are focused more on their customers," Shaw said. "So how do they become a more diverse business and more inviting. I think our speaker is going to do a little bit of everything and talk to our employers and employees."
During his presentation, Wilmoth cited a number of case studies and scenarios that have meaning to the conversation about inclusion. He said the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, is an example of an underprivileged community being neglected, likely because it is underprivileged.
"Where we decide to locate a factory that produces hazardous waste has an effect on the health of a surrounding area," Wilmoth said. "There is evidence that it is much more likely that these kinds of things are located outside of communities of color, to terrible effect."
Wilmoth urged the importance of equity in situations like this, because some people and communities need more resources and care to be on level ground to others. As an example, he compared equity to runners on a track, where those on the outside technically start farther ahead than those on the inside.
He said equity needs to be thought of in this way, because equality may not be enough to aid people in certain conditions.
"We're too comfortable with changes that equally benefit everyone," Wilmoth said. "Where everyone gets the same benefit and everything works out."
Wilmoth also tackled identity, which he said can be a key concept in inclusiveness and diversity, although it is often not defined by individuals themselves.
"We all have different facets of our identity, some of which might potentially expose us to some measure of privilege or some measure of discrimination," Wilmoth said. "We have parts of our identity that are visible and that might be sort of ascribed to us by other people, but we also have non-visible parts of our identity... It's important to know we don't always get to choose our identities."
He said identity is more complex than diversity for diversity's sake, which is why business owners can attempt to rid themselves of preconceived biases to better their environment.
"Identity isn't just how we think about ourselves," Wilmoth said. "It's a relationship between people and history, between people and a community, people and institutions."
Shaw said she believes the topics Wilmoth tackled in his presentation are important for everyone in the community to pay attention to in order to create a more diverse and inclusive community.
"This is a big topic among the chamber world," Shaw said. "The Marion County Chamber just wants to make sure we are on the right track and we are inclusive of all of our members and their employees."
Wilmoth stressed the importance of focusing on equity, because it is the path to a more inclusive world.
"Whatever way you think about it, equity is about addressing, 'What are the specific challenges that someone might have,'" Wilmoth said.
