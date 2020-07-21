DNR officer reminds boaters to exercise caution after Saturday boating incident

PLEASANT VALLEY — The West Virginia Natural Resources Police have located a man who allegedly drove a boat that struck a swimming 22-year-old man in the Tygart River at approximately 4:35 p.m. Saturday.
DNR police have identified the boat, its operator and three other occupants. No charges have been filed as investigators pursue additional information, the DNR said.
According to a statement on the Resources Police's Facebook page, officers from the Division of Natural Resources responded to the call, along with the White Hall Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Rescue Squad, Valley Fire Department and the Winfield Fire Department, and the victim had sustained serious injuries and had to be transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Initial witness accounts described the boat that struck the male as a white runabout “speed boat” that may have a yellow zig zag pattern on its sides. The boat was occupied by approximately five white, middle aged individuals and was driven by a white male.
Randall Kocsis, a police officer with the DNR, said the organization promotes Operation Drywater as a reminder for boaters to exercise precautions to keep not only themselves safe, but others who are occupying the waters.
"Main high point is do not operate any type of water craft, motorized or not motorized while under the impairment of alcohol or drugs," Kocsis said. "Make sure your vessels are always equipped with the correct safety equipment. Personal flotation devices of the correct size, a throw-able flotation device, a sound producing device, other than your voice, a U.S. Coast Guard approved fire extinguisher."
Kocsis has patrolled the waters of North Central West Virginia for numerous summers, and said he tries to promote boating safety every year through news releases and safety check stops.
"We do all we can to try to keep people safe," Kocsis said.
According to the DNR, after the boat struck the swimmer, it slowed and its occupants looked back at the victim, but it then sped away traveling north on the Tygart River towards the Benton’s Ferry Bridge.
Prior to striking the swimmer, the boat and its occupants would have been operating on the Tygart River south of the Benton’s Ferry bridge in an area of the Tygart River that is lined with numerous homes and camps and is a popular boating spot that is frequented by many watercraft.
Kocsis, and the DNR's statement, both said to contact the Marion County 911 Center at 304-367-5300 or the DNR District 1 Headquarters in Farmington at 304-825-6787.
This report also contained content from The Associated Press.
