MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University capped off a big weekend by sweeping Big 12 Player of the Week honors in both football and basketball.
Quarterback Jarret Doege was named Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas while Taz Sherman was named Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Shriners Hospital Charleston Classic, in which WVU won two of three games.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (defense), fellow Sooner, punter Michael Turk (special teams) and Sonner defensive back Key Lawrence (newcomer) also took home football honors while in basketball Tre Mitchell of Texas was selected Newcomer of the Week.
Doege completed 27-of-43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in West Virginia's 31-23 win over Texas. His completions went to nine different receivers.
Doege's 556 career completions rank third in program history while the 238 in 2021 are 10th in single-season school history. The senior from Lubbock, Texas, recorded his 11th multiple-TD pass performance in his WVU career, including his sixth with three scores. With 6,143 career passing yards, Doege is now fifth in Mountaineer records while his 37 career touchdown passes rank 10th.
Meanwhile, Sherman averaged 20 points and four assists in helping West Virginia beat Elon and Clemson while the Mountaineers finished third in the tournment.
Sherman scored a career-high 27 points in the opener against Elon and added 21 against Marquette and 12 versus Clemson. Sherman connected on 15-of-16 free throw attempts and was named to the all-tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.